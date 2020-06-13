Transfer rumors: Kante to Real, Sancho to Liverpool

There are big big names in the Premier League’s transfer gossip mill on Saturday, with updates on moves for Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek and a possible sale of two-time PL winner N’Golo Kante.

Le10sport has a sensational story claiming Liverpool is ready to spend big on Jadon Sancho if Sadio Mane is sold this summer.

Sancho just turned 20 in March has been heavily connected with a move to Manchester United. He’s one of only four players in Europe’s top five leagues to collect double-digit goals (17) and assists (16) in league play (Lionel Messi, Alassane Plea, Serge Gnabry).

The England international’s fee is said to be $135 million, steep but rational given his age and similar sales. United has been reported to have backup options if Sancho does not wind up at Old Trafford but a Liverpool move would be a blow.

Any questions about a change in level should be answered by his success in Europe. Sancho’s scored or assisted against Barcelona, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, and Slavia Prague.

Mane has been wonderful but turned 28 in April. His four seasons with Liverpool are the most with one club in his career after two in Southampton, three with Red Bull Salzburg, and one with Metz in France.

Chelsea could look to fund its pursuit of Kai Havertz by allowing N’Golo Kante to be sold to Real Madrid, according to AS.com.

Kante turned 29 in March and has suffered from injuries this year but remains one of the best midfielders in the world. Chelsea, however, has faith in developing players like Billy Gilmour and may want to cash in on Kante at the end of the World Cup winner’s prime.

The cost would be around $90 million, no small fee even for Madrid especially after their massive outlay on Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus since last summer.

Ronald de Boer offered some interesting and pointed comments about Ajax star Donny van de Beek potentially moving to Manchester United over Real Madrid.

Van de Beek has long been linked with Madrid but the move is reportedly in question due to finances and the uncertainty over the transfer market during the coronavirus pandemic.

De Boer took a shot at Paul Pogba in endorsing the idea of Van de Beek joining United (via Sky Sports).

“Solskjaer has indicated that he wants to go in a new direction and wants players who are humble, their heart is with the club, a team player. I think he is tired of the Pogba’s running around. He wants players like Donny van de Beek.”

That’s an unnecessary bit of shade there, Ron.

