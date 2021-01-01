Transfer news: Kane to Manchester City; Botman to Liverpool

The transfer news is swirling with January window open from Jan. 2, as Harry Kane to Manchester City and Sven Botman to Liverpool are a few of the more intriguing reports.

Let’s start with that first, very juicy report on Harry Kane to Manchester City.

A report from Bild in Germany claims that Manchester City will offer $120 million for Kane this summer.

With Sergio Aguero out of contract in July and Gabriel Jesus struggling for form and fitness as his long-term replacement, it was always likely that Man City would search for a big-name replacement for Aguero.

Their goalscoring problems this season have made this situation regarding Aguero’s replacement even more apparent, but many believe that Erling Haaland would head to Man City this summer as he will be available for $90 million due to a clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract kicking in from July.

Could Harry Kane to Manchester City happen?

As for this Kane report, let’s drill in on the this: 1) he loves being at Tottenham. 2) he is worth over $200 million. 3) it is clear Tottenham are moving in the right direction under Mourinho.

Kane is 27 years old and obviously wants to win trophies and challenge for titles, as he’s said in the past, but is there any real chance of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy selling his star striker to a direct rival?

It seems highly unlikely, and Kane can pretty much name his price when it comes to a new contract at Tottenham as there would be a full-on fan revolt if he was ever sold in any other situation aside from him running his contract down to a year left.

Kane’s current contract runs out in 2024, so Tottenham are in a very strong position and this report seems very outlandish. Do Manchester City want to sign Kane? Sure. Can they? Nope. They would be better suited to signing Haaland, 20, and building their attack around the central striker.

Botman to Liverpool a possibility

Jurgen Klopp has said he doesn’t expect to do business in January, but a report from Duncan Castles suggest that Liverpool are lining up a move for young Dutch defender Sven Botman.

Botman, 20, has been a star at Lille so far this season and the young center back could help Klopp with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez being out injured for the rest of the season.

With Joel Matip also struggling with injuries, Klopp has youngster Rhys Williams, inexperienced Nat Phillips and midfielder Fabinho as his three remaining center back options.

If Liverpool did sign Botman, it would fit in with their focus on signing young, emerging talent such as Harvey Barnes and Sepp van den Berg purchased and developed in recent seasons.

