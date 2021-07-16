Open leaderboard:

Jordan Spieth, field look to catch Collin Morikawa at Open Championship; get updates

Transfer news: Kane update; Grealish, Lewandowski to Man City

The latest transfer news focuses on an update on Harry Kane leaving Tottenham, plus Jack Grealish and Robert Lewandowski heading to Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

So many big names. So many big clubs. So many reports.

With Kane linked consistently with a move away from Spurs following his comments earlier on this summer, it appears that Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all scrambling to try and sign the England captain.

Below we focus on more details emerging as three superstar players are linked with huge moves this summer.

Latest transfer news

Latest transfer news

Nuno bullish on Kane

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken to the press for the first time and he was bullish about Kane staying at Spurs.

Speaking to reporters as Tottenham prepare for their opening preseason game, without Kane who is away resting after leading England to the EURO 2020 final, Nuno was keen to set the record straight.

“I have no doubts in my mind. What I wish is for Harry to recover well and have a good rest,” Santo said when asked if Kane would be at the club for the start of the season. “When he arrives he will feel that he has to commit himself to become better. We are ambitious, we want to do well and we count on Harry to do that. Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else. Now is the time for him to rest. When he returns we can have a good conversation. I am looking forward to him joining the group.”

However, a report from The Athletic states that Manchester City are confident they can sign Kane, 27, and Jack Grealish (more on him below) this summer, after City reportedly had a $138 million bid for Kane turned down earlier this summer.

Per the report, the reigning Premier League champions are ‘determined’ to sign Kane and Grealish this summer. Pep Guardiola’s side came up just short of winning an unprecedented quadruple last season and their need for a central striker to finish off the many chances they create is clear.

Grealish, 25, also seems likely to be a long-time replacement for Kevin de Bruyne and it appears that City will try and move on several fringe players this summer to balance the books.

Tottenham are saying Kane will not be leaving. Reports say City will go all out to sign him. We haven’t heard the last of this.

Grealish, Lewandwoski also lined up by Man City

The report from the Athletic states that Grealish is wanted by City and the Aston Villa captain certainly saw his stock rise with his displays at EURO 2020 for England.

It would take a huge bid for Villa to let him go but if City match Villa’s valuation, it is all down to Grealish and if he wants to leave his boyhood club.

With Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and many others around in the attacking midfield areas, Guardiola will surely move on some of those players if Grealish does arrive.

As for Robert Lewandowski, a report from the Daily Mail states that City and Real Madrid believe they can sign the prolific 32-year-old striker this summer.

Lewandowski is said to believe he has achieved all he can at Bayern Munich and after his incredible record-breaking 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, he proved his worth for Poland this summer too.

Given that Guardiola has worked closely with Lewandowski in the past, perhaps the Polish star would be a more attainable option than Kane? It is tough to see Bayern letting him leave for a small transfer fee but Lewandowski does have just two years left on his current contract, so they could cash in now.

Julian Nagelsmann often likes a fluid forward line and the new Bayern Munich coach may not play to Lewandowski’s strengths. Whatever happens this summer, it appears that City are willing to splash the cash.

Transfer news: Kane update; Grealish, Lewandowski to Man City originally appeared on NBCSports.com

