Transfer news: Hudson-Odoi to Dortmund, Diallo to Feyenoord

Big-name players at big-name clubs are getting significant loan buzz this Sunday.

A young English star at Chelsea, long-linked with a German power, may be moving to their rival for the 2021-22 season.

And one of Manchester United’s big signings from last summer will need more playing time with Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo having signed at Old Trafford.

Here’s what’s cooking:

Amad Diallo to Feyenoord, Sheffield United

Exciting Manchester United phenom Amad Diallo is leaving on loan just one year after signing from Atalanta.

Where will he go? Dutch club Feyenoord has been most often linked, but Sky Sports says Sheffield United is hoping to keep the 19-year-old in England this season.

The Ivorian has three senior caps and played for the Olympic team this summer in Tokyo.

Diallo scored a goal and added an assist in eight appearances for Manchester United last season, torching Premier League 2 with seven goal contributions in three matches.

Callum Hudson-Odoi to Borussia Dortmund

A considerable skill set and matching hype around Callum Hudson-Odoi has left the player in a sort of grey area.

He’s not going to get time to develop in ambitious Chelsea’s attack but the Blues have wanted to keep him as injury depth rather than allow him a loan away from Stamford Bridge.

Lest we forget that Chelsea had to convince Hudson-Odoi to stay in London amid heavy Bayern Munich interest just a few years ago.

Their interest in loaning Hudson-Odoi may be changing this season, and Borussia Dortmund may grow their reputation of taking young English to the Westfalenstadion, having developed Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham after academy educations in England.

Hudson-Odoi, who turns 21 in November, started the UEFA Super Cup but those are his only minutes this season. Thomas Tuchel used him a bit last season, even at a sort of wingback, but the versatile Hudson-Odoi is behind several players at all of his positions.

Dortmund’s become a sort of loan haven for big clubs’ players, with Real Madrid’s Reinier and Achraf Hakimi high on that list amongst young players and Michy Batshuayi, Adnan Januzaj, and Ciro Immobile also heading to BVB.

This one makes sense, assuming Dortmund wants to give regular minutes to the youngster.

