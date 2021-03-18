Transfer news: Hoppe to Liverpool, Aguero to Chelsea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Prince-Wright
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the latest transfer news USMNT youngster Matthew Hoppe to Liverpool and Sergio Aguero to Chelsea are some of the latest reports.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Two strikers at the very start and very end of their careers are in demand, and let’s start by looking at a potential move to the Premier League for Hoppe.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT’s Daryl Dike on incredible rise at Barnsley, Premier League ‘dream’ WATCH: USMNT’s Pulisic assists Chelsea insurance goal Sergino Dest: ‘USMNT have to set a new standard’

USMNT’s Matthew Hoppe a man in demand

Young USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe, 20, is a target for several Premier League clubs according to multiple reports.

Transfermarkt in Germany states that both Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the California native. Soon to be promoted Norwich City and Dutch giants Ajax are also interested in Hoppe, who reportedly has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in his recently signed contract with Schalke that he can leave for $7-10 million if they are relegated from the Bundesliga.

Schalke currently sit bottom of the Bundesliga table after another shambolic season amid financial mismanagement and constant coaching changes.

Amidst all of that, Hoppe experienced a purple patch where he became the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga and scored five goals in three games in January.

Since that red-hot streak, he’s struggled to find consistency as Schalke have continued to lose and he hasn’t scored another goal.

That said, Hoppe has shown enough of a poacher’s instinct to surely be worth a pop for Premier League clubs.

Which club would be the right move for him? Probably Norwich, as he’d play more and they play an attractive, attacking style.

At Tottenham he would be behind Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and others, but Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius are set to move on this summer so perhaps Jose Mourinho would need more back up options? But is playing second fiddle to Kane in a defensive-minded team the right move for Hoppe? Probably not.

Liverpool is the outlier and most intriguing club linked with a move for the young American. Jurgen Klopp has already raided Schalke for Ozan Kabak in January and the young center back came through the ranks with Hoppe at the German giants. With Roberto Firmino struggling for goals and only Divock Origi as a back-up option at center forward, Hoppe may actually get some decent minutes at Liverpool.

With Schalke hurtling towards relegation from the Bundesliga, Hoppe will surely be on the move this summer. Watch this space, USMNT fans.

Clubs line up to sign free agent Sergio Aguero

It seems like Sergio Aguero will be on the move too, as the Manchester City all-time leading goalscorer is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer and several of Europe’s big boys are battling to sign him as a free agent.

Aguero, 32, has been riddled with injuries over the last 12 months but has return to fitness, and scoring goals (shock), recently.

A report from the Daily Mail says that Aguero is on Chelsea’s wishlist for this summer and the Argentine star is keen to stay in the Premier League.

Aguero is also reportedly wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona this summer and he will not be short on offers, especially as a free agent.

Could he stay at Manchester City? It could still happen, but with no contract extension agreed and Pep Guardiola not exactly desperate to keep hold of him, it seems like Aguero’s legendary stay at City is almost over.

City look set to push for Erling Haaland to replace him, but you wouldn’t rule out Aguero finishing off plenty of the chances Chelsea generate each and every game if he did end up at Stamford Bridge.

Even if reuniting with his good mate Lionel Messi at Barcelona (if he signs a new contract), or linking up with countryman Mauricio Pochettino at PSG seems to make more sense, there is something about Aguero at Chelsea which makes you think it would be a success.

Transfer news: Hoppe to Liverpool, Aguero to Chelsea originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Tuchel makes Chelsea Champions League contenders but Man City, Bayern the teams to beat

    Among the many eyebrow-raising comments made by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli recently was the suggestion that clubs involved in the Champions League would no longer be allowed to buy or sell players among themselves.

  • Flick reveals clear-the-air talks at Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick revealed he has had clear-the-air talks with the club's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic amid reports of simmering tensions between the pair.

  • Tanzania's Hassan to make history as first female president

    Samia Suluhu Hassan is a soft-spoken, Muslim woman thrust from the obscure role of vice president to become Tanzania's first female leader after John Magufuli's sudden death.

  • Arteta holds 'positive' Aubameyang talks, but captain not certain to return

    Mikel Arteta has held "positive" talks with Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after dropping him for a breach of club discipline, but refused to guarantee the Gabon forward will get his place back against Olympiakos on Thursday.

  • The Latest: Coaching staff of NY Rangers in COVID protocol

    The New York Rangers will be without coach David Quinn and his entire staff tonight against Philadelphia because of NHL COVID protocol. The team says Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown are unavailable. Kris Knoblauch, who coaches the Rangers’ top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Hartford WolfPack, will serve as acting coach.

  • South Africa's Zulu king is buried amid praise, controversy

    The traditional leader of South Africa’s 12 million Zulu people, King Goodwill Zwelithini, has been laid to rest in a private ceremony early Thursday. Zwelithini, 72, died from health problems related to diabetes last Friday and he was buried in a traditional ceremony known as “ukutshalwa kweNkosi,” which is only attended by senior men of the royal family, many wearing leopard skins and colorful Zulu regalia. Reigning for more than 50 years, Zwelithini was the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu nation, the largest ethnic group of South Africa's 60 million people.

  • A Bullish Disney Analyst On What COVID-19 Vaccines Mean For The House Of Mouse

    Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is poised to benefit from continued strong growth in direct-to-consumer streaming and a recovery in travel due to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Tigress Financial Partners. The Walt Disney Analyst: Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating for Walt Disney. The Walt Disney Thesis: Disney+ reached 100 million subscribers in merely 15 months after its launch, Feinseth said in the note. “While DTC streaming was a powerful force for DIS against the COVID-19 pandemic headwind, a vaccine-driven recovery in travel will now be a tailwind for the stock as parks begin to reopen even at initially limited capacity,” the analyst said. “DIS recently reported significantly better-than-expected Q1 results, and the strong momentum should continue to accelerate as we enter the spring with a recovery in travel and theme park attendance,” the analyst said. See Also: Disney CEO On Disneyland's April 30 Reopening: 'No Shortage Of Demand' “While DIS has currently suspended its dividend and share repurchases to conserve liquidity during the pandemic, once business trends return to normal, DIS will continue its history of dividend increases and share repurchases,” Feinseth said. “We believe that significant upside exists from current levels and continue to recommend purchase.” DIS Price Action: Shares of Walt Disney gained 0.51% Wednesday, closing at $195.24. Latest Ratings for DIS DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy Feb 2021UBSMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for DIS View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCantor Downgrades MedMen After Steep RallyVirgin Galactic Could Capture 50% Of Space Tourism, Says Bullish Truist Securities© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coached by AHL staff, Rangers erupt for 7-goal second period

    New York temporarily replaced its coaching staff mere hours before the puck dropped against the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • BMW i4 Is Coming to Pick a Fight with the Tesla Model 3

    BMW took the wraps off its first electric sedan this week, unveiling the exterior of the i4 sedan that will go on sale later this year, targeting the Tesla Model 3.

  • First Copa del Rey final will be without fans, Spanish federation confirms

    The postponed Spanish Copa del Rey final from last year will be played without fans, the Spanish football federation confirmed on Thursday.

  • Toni Rudiger: Staying at Chelsea is ‘priority number one’

    The Germany defender fell out of favour under Frank Lampard and was close to a loan exit earlier this season.

  • Chelsea cruise through to Champions League quarter-finals with impressive win over Atletico Madrid

    The fear of losing this Champions League tie, as much as not finishing in the top four, cost Frank Lampard his job at Chelsea and so there was further vindication for that decision with his replacement Thomas Tuchel beating Atletico Madrid home and away. This was a statement performance, a perfect performance, the kind that showed no one will want to be paired with Chelsea as they joined Liverpool and Manchester City in Friday’s quarter-final open draw. They were too quick, too slick, too good for currently the best side in Spain and it was capped by two fine breakaway goals. “I am pretty sure no one will want to play against us. There is no need to be afraid and we will take what we get,” Tuchel stated. So aligned a performance was it that Tuchel was able to bring on two left-backs in injury-time with one of them, Emerson Palmeiri, scoring with his first touch as he drilled a low shot past the shell-shocked Jan Oblak after he and another replacement, Christian Pulisic countered. So astonishing was N’Golo Kante’s energy levels that he actually overtook Pulisic as they ran. Having played 94 minutes. In the stands there were some remarkable scenes of celebration led by Thiago Silva who – clearly – is a nervous watcher of matches. “Unbelievable team effort from the guys on the pitch, the guys on the bench and even the guys in the stands,” Tuchel acknowledged. “I could feel we totally wanted it … We enjoyed the battle. The guys were totally on and sharp, we were super hungry to go through.” They were. The tannoy boomed the customary Madness song One Step Beyond. This certainly felt like one big step forward. It was a big step forward also for the forwards Tuchel selected with Timo Werner’s pace a constant threat and Hakim Ziyech scoring with Kai Havertz continuing to show he is improving. And that is without mentioning Chelsea’s rock solid defence, which coped with the late loss of Andreas Christensen through illness, their midfield tenacity led by Kante and their overall intensity that simply did not dip. Tuchel was demanding throughout.

  • Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

    Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him "drained" but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next month's Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this week's Honda Classic. Westwood posted his second consecutive runner-up finish in as many weeks on Sunday and then visited Augusta National where he played 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday in preparation for the April 8-11 Masters. Westwood, a former world number one who turns 48 next month, squandered the 54-hole lead for a second consecutive week on Sunday at the Players Championship and later admitted that age was catching up with him.

  • English clubs continue resurgence in Champions League

    Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all made it to the quarter-finals.

  • Why Romeo Okwara gave the Detroit Lions a discount on his new contract

    Defensive end Romeo Okwara gave the Detroit Lions a hometown discount on his $39 million contract so he could keep playing with his brother, Julian.

  • California theme parks are re-opening and they want guests to keep their mouths shut. Good luck with that.

    The theme parks are re-opening in California, which recently changed its guidelines to allow for parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios to begin accepting visitors as soon as April 1, with numerous safety restrictions in place. And while re-opening the parks at all right now still seems like a pretty kooky idea, LAist reports that the California Attraction And Parks Association has outlined a safety plan that includes such precautions as “mitigating the effects of shouting” on rides. That’s right: It’s time to bring back “scream inside your heart.” Last summer, the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Japan issued this haunting instruction to visitors in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. As anyone familiar with 2020 will tell you, screaming inside your heart is actually not very hard, but that’s not really the energy you want to take with you on a roller coaster (a point unwittingly proven by the park in its video of two masked employees silently riding a roller coaster).

  • Premier League player Power Rankings

    Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived. Check out the top 20.

  • Angels aim to end 6-year playoff drought for Trout, Pujols

    Mike Trout and Joe Maddon both think the Los Angeles Angels' playoff breakthrough would have already happened if the 2020 season had been a normal length. With a long, beautiful summer stretching out in front of the Angels this year, it's time to find out whether the three-time AL MVP and his indefatigable manager are right about this long-struggling team's potential to pop. “At the end of last year we had, I think, a great month,” Trout said.

  • Vaccine passports should be free, private and secure, White House says. But who will be issuing them?

    Israel has a "green card" to prove that people have been vaccinated and other countries are contemplating requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

  • Top Chelsea stars welcome Roman Abramovich efforts in fight against racism

    Chelsea’s senior players are understood to be pleased with the club’s latest moves to combat discrimination and abuse.