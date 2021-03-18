Transfer news: Hoppe to Liverpool, Aguero to Chelsea

In the latest transfer news USMNT youngster Matthew Hoppe to Liverpool and Sergio Aguero to Chelsea are some of the latest reports.

Two strikers at the very start and very end of their careers are in demand, and let’s start by looking at a potential move to the Premier League for Hoppe.

USMNT’s Matthew Hoppe a man in demand

Young USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe, 20, is a target for several Premier League clubs according to multiple reports.

Transfermarkt in Germany states that both Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the California native. Soon to be promoted Norwich City and Dutch giants Ajax are also interested in Hoppe, who reportedly has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in his recently signed contract with Schalke that he can leave for $7-10 million if they are relegated from the Bundesliga.

Schalke currently sit bottom of the Bundesliga table after another shambolic season amid financial mismanagement and constant coaching changes.

Amidst all of that, Hoppe experienced a purple patch where he became the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga and scored five goals in three games in January.

Since that red-hot streak, he’s struggled to find consistency as Schalke have continued to lose and he hasn’t scored another goal.

That said, Hoppe has shown enough of a poacher’s instinct to surely be worth a pop for Premier League clubs.

Which club would be the right move for him? Probably Norwich, as he’d play more and they play an attractive, attacking style.

At Tottenham he would be behind Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and others, but Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius are set to move on this summer so perhaps Jose Mourinho would need more back up options? But is playing second fiddle to Kane in a defensive-minded team the right move for Hoppe? Probably not.

Liverpool is the outlier and most intriguing club linked with a move for the young American. Jurgen Klopp has already raided Schalke for Ozan Kabak in January and the young center back came through the ranks with Hoppe at the German giants. With Roberto Firmino struggling for goals and only Divock Origi as a back-up option at center forward, Hoppe may actually get some decent minutes at Liverpool.

With Schalke hurtling towards relegation from the Bundesliga, Hoppe will surely be on the move this summer. Watch this space, USMNT fans.

Clubs line up to sign free agent Sergio Aguero

It seems like Sergio Aguero will be on the move too, as the Manchester City all-time leading goalscorer is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer and several of Europe’s big boys are battling to sign him as a free agent.

Aguero, 32, has been riddled with injuries over the last 12 months but has return to fitness, and scoring goals (shock), recently.

A report from the Daily Mail says that Aguero is on Chelsea’s wishlist for this summer and the Argentine star is keen to stay in the Premier League.

Aguero is also reportedly wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona this summer and he will not be short on offers, especially as a free agent.

Could he stay at Manchester City? It could still happen, but with no contract extension agreed and Pep Guardiola not exactly desperate to keep hold of him, it seems like Aguero’s legendary stay at City is almost over.

City look set to push for Erling Haaland to replace him, but you wouldn’t rule out Aguero finishing off plenty of the chances Chelsea generate each and every game if he did end up at Stamford Bridge.

Even if reuniting with his good mate Lionel Messi at Barcelona (if he signs a new contract), or linking up with countryman Mauricio Pochettino at PSG seems to make more sense, there is something about Aguero at Chelsea which makes you think it would be a success.

