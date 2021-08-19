Transfer news: Haaland to Liverpool; Ramsdale to Arsenal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Prince-Wright
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the latest transfer news an intriguing Erling Haaland to Liverpool line has popped up, while Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal is progressing.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

When it comes to Haaland, 21, just about every top club in Europe wants to sign him, but not this summer. Next summer his release clause kicks in and he will be available for a relative bargain of around $100 million.

Haaland would be worth double that, at least, if he was to move on this summer. But Dortmund aren’t going to sell him now and want him to spearhead their push in the Champions League and for a German title, but it appears that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool want the Norwegian star to be the focal point of Liverpool’s future.

At the other end of the pitch, it appears that Arsenal are ready to put their faith in Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to be their main man in goal in the future and push Bernd Leno all the way for the starting spot.

Here is a look at the latest transfer news doing the rounds in the Premier League.

Latest transfer news

Transfer news: Kane to Man City saga update; Arsenal agree Odegaard deal Transfer news: Lewandowski keen on transfer Full list of latest Premier League transfers

Liverpool ‘leading’ the race for Dortmund’s superstar

Former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund legend Michael Rummenigge has been speaking to German outlet Sport 1 and has claimed that Liverpool is somewhere Haaland could move to.

Rummenigge cites the financial issues of Real Madrid and Barcelona, plus with Robert Lewandowski at Bayern, Lionel Messi at PSG, Harry Kane potentially heading to Manchester City and Manchester United having plenty of young attacking players in their squad, the options for Haaland aren’t as plentiful as they once looked.

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino still firing on all cylinders, Liverpool’s attack looks just fine right now. That said, Liverpool have spent big to sign in key areas in the past and that quality over quantity approach has worked out very well for Klopp.

Can you imagine Haaland banging goals in at the Kop? Now that would be epic and it appears that Liverpool could be able to break the bank to sign him, especially if at least one of their front three moves on in the next 12 months.

Haaland to Liverpool would be epic in so many ways and although this is only a Dortmund legend talking about it, the more you think about it, the more it starts to make sense. As long as the financials add up, it is a very good fit.

Ramsdale set for Arsenal move

Mikel Arteta continues to plough ahead with his plan to make Arsenal’s squad younger and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23, appears to be close to a move to the Gunners for $32.8 million according to Sky Sports.

Ramsdale is reportedly having a medical with Arsenal and the former Bournemouth goalkeeper will get the chance to push Bernd Leno all the way for the starting spot at the Emirates Stadium.

After two relegations back-to-back with Bournemouth and then Sheffield United, this would be some move for Ramsdale. Is he ready to start for a big club like Arsenal? The jury is still out a little given some of his shaky displays in recent seasons.

Yes, he is a very good shot-stopper, but some big mistakes have cropped up, albeit for struggling teams.

Following the arrival of Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, plus the impending arrival of Martin Odegaard (all under the age of 23), Arsenal and Arteta are clearly planning for the future.

With Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney also key men under Arteta, this is going to be a very young side. It will take time for them to find their feet but it should be fun to watch them figure it out.

Transfer news: Haaland to Liverpool; Ramsdale to Arsenal originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Transfer news: Lewandowski keen on transfer

    Robert Lewandowski has put Europe's top clubs on alert as it is believed the Bayern Munich star wants a transfer away from the German giants.

  • Klopp tells Liverpool fans to stop homophobic chanting

    Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool fans on Thursday to stop their homophobic chanting, labelling those who did during the 3-0 victory at Norwich last Saturday as "idiots".

  • Soccer-Barca look to reap unexpected benefits of Messi exit at Athletic

    Barcelona learned last week that a future without Lionel Messi does not have to be so bleak and they will look to build on the greater team unity that was on display in their season-opener when they visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in LaLiga. While the Argentine's departure to Paris St Germain left Barca with a hole of roughly 50 goals per season and his rare ability to change a game in an instant, their dominant 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday indicated they could be stronger in other areas without being so beholden to their former captain. As Messi often reserved energy in games for his marauding runs and seldom closed down opponents, Barca could only press teams with nine players rather than 10, which often led to them conceding cheap goals or getting overrun versus the top sides.

  • Football rumours: Injury deals blow to Renato Sanches’ UK return with Liverpool

    Elsewhere, Manchester City seem to have buckled and are now willing to offer £150million for Harry Kane.

  • Inter's turbulent summer leaves Serie A crown up for grabs

    Inter Milan kick off the new Serie A season on Saturday in the midst of fan protests and money troubles that threaten to derail their title defence before it has even begun.

  • Transfer news: Kane to Man City saga update; Arsenal agree Odegaard deal

    Kane still wants out, and Tottenham still want (all of) their money. Arsenal want Odegaard back, and they're about to get him.

  • Aaron Ramsdale left out of Sheffield United line-up amid Arsenal move reports

    The 23-year-old goalkeeper is said to be on the verge of a switch worth £30million.

  • Match Highlight: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    Highlights from the match between Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

  • Chelsea clear favorites against Arsenal in MW2

    Neither Robbie Mustoe nor Robbie Earle can see how Arsenal can get a result against Chelsea this weekend.

  • Olivia Moultrie, 15, scores first pro goal as Thorns advance to WICC final in dramatic fashion

    Olivia Moultrie scored the equalizer and converted a PK for the Portland Thorns.

  • Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss Afghanistan

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed Afghanistan on Thursday, highlighting the importance of avoiding a humanitarian catastrophe in the country, the Kremlin said. Putin and Draghi both spoke in favour of consolidating international efforts, including through the G20 bloc, in order to foster peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a statement. Italy holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 and is considering calling a special summit to address the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, a diplomatic source in Rome said.

  • Miami Dolphins practice blog: Live updates from joint sessions with Atlanta Falcons

    News and notes from the Miami Dolphins’ joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. We’ll update this throughout this practice, with the most recent updates inserted on top:

  • Chelsea's record signing Lukaku ready to face Arsenal

    Romelu Lukaku is in line to make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday after the club record signing revealed he has been given the number nine shirt.

  • Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest

    Taliban militants attacked protesters Wednesday in Afghanistan who dared to take down their banner and replace it with the country's flag, killing at least one person and fueling fears about how the insurgents would govern this fractious nation. While the Taliban have insisted they will respect human rights, unlike during their previously draconian rule, the attack in Jalalabad came as many Afghans were hiding at home or trying to flee the country, fearful of abuses by the loosely controlled militant organization. Many people have expressed dread that the two-decade Western experiment to remake Afghanistan will not survive the resurgent Taliban, who took control of the country in a blitz that took just days.

  • At 44, quitting time is still a relative term for Tom Brady

    TAMPA — The crowd was gone, and the field was empty. Just a couple of boys remained behind to do some running drills. The younger one was 13 and ran with the gait of someone still growing into their body. The older one was 44 and ran as if calories and calendars were somehow immune to his world. Perhaps this is Tom Brady’s secret. We tend to think of the Bucs quarterback as a man on a mission, ...

  • US women to play four post-Olympic matches

    Coming off the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women's national team will play a series of four matches in September and October. The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on Sept. 16 and again on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. The match in St. Paul will be Carli Lloyd's final game with the national team.

  • Kane, Spurs, Man City need to 'just get it done'

    The 2 Robbies are ready to see the end of the Harry Kane transfer saga, whether he leaves Tottenham for Manchester City or remains at the club.

  • Leader in last Afghan holdout against Taliban praises protesters

    Ousted Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who's helping lead resistance in the last holdout against the Taliban in Afghanistan's northeast, on Thursday praised protesters who raised the national flag in defiance of the new government.Driving the news: Saleh, who's declared himself Afghanistan's "legitimate caretaker president," in a tweet expressed his "support and appreciation for the courageous and patriotic movement of the honorable" protesters — who were shot at by the Taliban in at least three

  • Shohei Ohtani dazzles on mound, hammers 40th home run in LA Angels' win vs. Detroit Tigers

    Shohei Ohtani put on a show in the Angels' win over the Tigers, hitting his 40th home run of the year while pitching eight innings of one-run ball.

  • Afghan envoy says hold-out Panjshir province can resist Taliban rule

    DUSHANBE (Reuters) -The Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan on Wednesday rejected Taliban rule of his country and said Panjshir province, north of Kabul, would serve as a stronghold for resistance led by self-proclaimed acting president Amrullah Saleh. Afghan First Vice-President Saleh said on Tuesday he was the "legitimate caretaker president" of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban insurgents took the capital Kabul. Saleh's whereabouts were unknown.