Transfer news: Haaland to Liverpool, Kamara to Manchester United

The latest transfer news is arriving all the time ahead of the January window, as Erling Haaland to Liverpool and Boubacar Kamara to Manchester United are just a couple of the juicy reports.

Haaland has been linked with every top club in Europe but there’s new info on his possible destination, while Kamara is a rising star in France.

Let’s take a closer look at both reports below.

Latest transfer news

Liverpool set to join the lottery

A report from our partners at Sky Germany states that Liverpool have entered the race to sign Erling Haaland and are ‘serious contenders’ for the Borussia Dortmund star.

Haaland, 21, will be available for $90 million in July 2022 and clubs are lining up to try and win the sweepstakes for the Norwegian striker.

The report states that Liverpool have made the signing of a number nine their priority and will do battle with Real Madrid, Manchester City and many others to try and sign Haaland.

Would his style of play suit Liverpool, and vice versa? Even though he is a traditional center forward, Haaland is mobile enough to do some of what Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota do in the central area.

Haaland would give Liverpool’s attack a totally different dimension and can you imagine Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane running of his flicks and crossing for him to finish?

The fact Liverpool are planning to make a move for Haaland is intriguing and they’ve proven in the past that they are willing to spend big for a marquee player (Alisson and Virgil van Dijk). Haaland is exactly that and his 76 goals in 74 games in all competitions for Dortmund says it all.

French midfielder a target for United

Manchester United fans want a new central midfielders, and it seems like they may get their wish.

A report from FourFourTwo states that Manchester United are planning to buy Marseille rising star Boubacar Kamara.

Kamara, 22, is out of contract in the summer and per the report United will spend $13 million to sign him in January.

The French U21 international is touted as one of the best defensive midfielders in Ligue 1 and he can also play in defense.

Kamara is not a household name but this is exactly the kind of signing we should expect with Ralf Rangnick in charge on an interim basis and having a key role as an advisor for the next two years.

Rangnick prefers to sign young players he can improve and Kamara certainly fits the bill. United need a true holding midfielder who can break up the play and although Fred and Scott McTominay have both played well in recent weeks, it appears they face a battle to be regulars in the long-term.

Get ready for United to stop buying superstars and instead focus on signing rising stars.

