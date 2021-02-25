Transfer news: Gio Reyna, Erling Haaland to Manchester City

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Prince-Wright
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the latest transfer news it has been reported that USMNT’s Gio Reyna and his Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland are being lined up by Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Let’s take a closer look at this juicy report, shall we?

USMNT fans, stop freaking out. Stop it.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT submit provisional roster for Olympic qualifying Transfer news: Pulisic to Bayern Munich; positive injury update USMNT’s Jordan Morris has ‘serious ACL damage,’ out for...

It is reported by 90min that Manchester City would offer well over $142 million to sign Haaland and Reyna this summer.

Haaland, 20, is said to have a $90 million release clause in his contract for the summer of 2022, but City want to get in ahead of that. While Reyna, 18, would sign for Manchester City this summer too but remain at Borussia Dortmund for another season on loan.

Per the report, Manchester City are banking on the fact that Haaland and Reyna have a strong connection with the club as Haaland’s father, Alfe Inge, and Reyna’s father, USMNT legend Claudio, both played for the Premier League side.

Reyna and Haaland Jr. have a very strong connection on and off the pitch at Dortmund as Haaland refers to Gio as the ‘American Dream’ due to his playmaking skills. The duo often link up together to create and score goals and seem to have an almost telepathic understanding on the pitch.

Digging deeper, is this a good move for Haaland and Reyna?

On paper, yes.

With Sergio Aguero likely moving on this summer, Man City need to sign a new center forward and Haaland would be perfect for the way they play. Like Aguero, he could hover around the box and clean up the numerous chances created for him each game.

The towering Norwegian striker is clinical but also drops deeper to link up play well and it is clear that City are the frontrunners to sign him, even though every top club in Europe would love to snap him up.

As for Reyna, well, the details of this move would make a lot of sense. He’s still only 18 and is regarded as one of the top young playmakers in Europe. But the USMNT starlet need to keep playing regularly to reach that next level where Haaland is at.

If Reyna turned up at City this summer, he’d find it hard to start ahead of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and others in the attacking midfield positions. But if he spent another year on loan at Dortmund, he’d been in a much better spot to make a big impact for Guardiola’s side from the summer of 2022 onwards.

Reyna is clearly the kind of silky playmaker who can thrive in Guardiola’s system and USMNT fans should be salivating at the prospect of this deal, as City are in the hunt for the quadruple with their newfound defensive solidity demoralizing opponents.

When it comes to finances, Manchester City would probably have to cough up closer to $200 million to sign this duo but it’s clear they have the resources to do that and both players would make them younger, and even hungrier, than they already are for success.

Transfer news: Gio Reyna, Erling Haaland to Manchester City originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Father of Liverpool goalie Alisson drowns in Brazil

    The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has died suddenly in Brazil with clubs past and present offering condolences. José Agostinho Becker, who was 57, drowned after going for a swim on Wednesday on his property in the southern city of Lavras do Sul, Globo and other Brazilian media reported. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday,” Liverpool wrote on Twitter.

  • Football rumours from the media

    Chelsea’s pursuit of Erling Haaland could cost them Tammy Abraham.

  • Angelino claims Pep Guardiola ‘killed’ his confidence at Manchester City

    The defender has thrived since joining German club RB Leipzig.

  • Putting Robert Lewandowski’s remarkable scoring run in context

    Going back to 2014, Lewandowski has 278 goals and 65 assists in 320 games. How does that compard to Messi and Ronaldo in the same periods of their careers?

  • Messi scores twice as Barcelona dispatch Elche

    Lionel Messi soared past Luis Suarez to become La Liga's top scorer on Wednesday by adding his 17th and 18th goals of the season in a much-needed 3-0 victory for Barcelona over Elche.

  • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Erling Haaland contact

    The pair worked together during their time at Molde with the Red Devils interested in the 20-year-old striker before his move to Borussia Dortmund

  • American forward Daryl Dike scores 1st goal for Barnsley

    American forward Daryl Dike scored his first goal for Barnsley, in the 90th minute of a 2-0 win over Stoke on Wednesday night that extended its unbeaten streak to five in England's second tier League Championship. Dike, on loan from Orlando in Major League Soccer, put a low, right-footed shot from the edge of the 6-yard box past onrushing goalkeeper Angus Gunn at Oakwell. The 20-year-old debuted for Barnsley on Feb. 1 after he was obtained on a loan for the rest of the season.

  • Dog interrupts soccer game, adopted by athlete

    After a stray dog interrupted a soccer game by running onto the field, the player who carried him off adopted him.

  • Spain removes last statue of dictator Francisco Franco despite campaign by far-Right Vox

    The last statue of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco was removed on Tuesday from the city gates of Melilla, a Spanish enclave and autonomous city on the northwest African coast. Without much fanfare, a group of workmen operated a mechanical digger and heavy drills to chip away at the brick platform on which the statue stood, lifted it off by a chain around its neck and carted it away in bubble wrap on a pickup truck. The statue, erected three years after Franco's death in 1978, commemorated his role as commander of the Spanish Legion in the Rif War, a conflict fought in the 1920s by Spain and France against the Berber tribes of the Rif mountainous region of Morocco.

  • It's time to stop underrating the Utah Jazz

    The Utah Jazz are the real deal. The ball movement on offense is seamless, and the way the Jazz rotate on defense, it makes it difficult for teams to get the shots they want.

  • Raiola: Only 10 clubs can fit to buy Haaland from Dortmund

    On a day Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are linked with Barcelona, leave it to one of the players' agents to publicly dig into one of their futures.

  • Report: Trade interest in Marcus Mariota has cooled

    Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has been the subject of trade chatter this month, but a deal may not be as likely as it seemed a few weeks ago. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that talks between the Raiders and other teams “did get down the line a little bit,” but that thy have cooled [more]

  • Pep Guardiola jokes that money talks as Manchester City continue stunning run

    City chalked up their 19th successive win in all competitions when they beat Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

  • United 777 plane flew fewer than half the flights allowed between checks: sources

    A United Airlines plane with a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed on Saturday had flown fewer than half the flights allowed by U.S. regulators between fan blade inspections, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The Boeing Co 777 plane had flown nearly 3,000 cycles, equivalent to one take-off and landing, which compares to the checks every 6,500 cycles mandated after a separate United engine incident in 2018, said the sources. United declined to comment.

  • PL Power Rankings: Man City's reign continues

    PST's Joe Prince-Wright counts down the top five teams in the Premier League based off of their current form.

  • Chelsea open as favorite v. Man United

    Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look ahead to the matchup between Chelsea and Manchester United and break down who has the best odds to walk away with a win in Matchweek 26.

  • Lions WR, ex-Wisconsin star sues school after 2018 expulsion amid sexual assault allegations

    Quintez Cephus was acquitted of all charges and reinstated at Wisconsin after he was accused of sexually assaulting two students in 2018.

  • Il Congresswoman Marie Newman plants transgender flag outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's office

    A dispute over transgender rights has gotten personal between Congresswoman Marie Newman of Illinois and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

  • Biden administration to release report blaming Saudi Crown prince for Khashoggi murder

    The Biden administration is set to make public a report that blames Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The Washington Post journalist was a fierce critic of the kingdom and killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN to discuss the report and how it could affect the U.S. relationship with the kingdom.

  • Rio football fans congregate outside airport despite virus crisis

    Hundreds of fans of Rio de Janeiro's Flamengo club gather outside Santos Dumont Airport to cheer the players on the eve of their last football match of the 2020 Brazilian Championship against Sao Paulo, as Brazil approaches 250.000 deaths from Covid-19.