Transfer news: All the done deals from February to April 2024 - including deadline day
The transfer window shut on 1 February for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs.
12 April
International
Kieran Phillips [Huddersfield Town - Sacramento Republic] Loan
22 March
Scottish Premiership
James Penrice [Livingston - Hearts] Free*
Blair Spittal [Motherwell - Hearts] Free*
*Deal to go through in July
13 March
English Football League
Jack Price [Unattached - Shrewsbury]
12 March
English Football League
Todd Kane [Unattached - Stockport]
Ben Knight [Manchester City - Stockport]
9 March
English Football League
Rayhaan Tulloch [Unattached - Shrewsbury]
8 March
English Football League
Conor Wickham [Unattached - Charlton] Free
1 March
English Football League
Lee Evans [Unattached - Portsmouth] Free
29 February
English Football League
Jack Simpson [Unattached - Leyton Orient] Free
28 February
English Football League
Maxime Biamou [Unattached - Doncaster] Free
27 February
English Football League
Nathan Shepperd [Dundalk - Wycombe] Free
22 February
English Football League
Jordy Hiwula [Unattached - Morecambe] Free
20 February
International
Kevin Long [Birmingham - FC Toronto] Undisclosed
19 February
English Football League
Mamadou Doumbia [Black Stars FC - Watford] Undisclosed
Dwight Gayle [Unattached - Derby]
Yann M'Vila [Unattached - West Brom]
16 February
Scottish Premiership
Junior Hoilett [Vancouver Whitecaps - Aberdeen] Free
15 February
International
Max Mata [Shrewsbury - Sligo] Loan
Lena Oberdorf [Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed
14 February
Premier League
Igor Thiago [Club Bruges - Brentford] Undisclosed
English Football League
Vontae Daley-Campbell [unattached - Peterborough]
13 February
English Football League
Liam Moore [unattached - Northampton]
Vicente Reyes [Norwich - Forest Green] Loan
International
Matt Crooks [Middlesbrough - Real Salt Lake] Undisclosed
9 February
Premier League
Luis Sinisterra [Leeds - Bournemouth] £20m
English Football League
Richard Keogh [unattached - Forest Green]
Toto Nsiala [unattached - Burton]
International
Oscar Estupinan [Hull - Esporte Clube Bahia] Loan
8 February
International
Jesse Lingard [unattached - FC Seoul]
English Football League
Keiren Westwood [unattached - Crewe]
6 February
English Football League
Ousmane Kane [unattached - Tranmere]
5 February
English Football League
Lucas Andersen [unattached - QPR]
3 February
English Football League
Dom Gape [Sutton - Northampton] Free
2 February
English Football League
Conor Grant [MK Dons - Barnsley] Loan
Greg Sloggett [unattached - Cheltenham]
Thierry Small [unattached - Charlton]
International
Said Benrahma [West Ham - Lyon] Loan
Pablo Fornals [West Ham - Real Betis] £6.8m
Transfer deadline day (1 February)
Premier League
00:30 Armando Broja [Chelsea - Fulham] Loan
23:07 Matz Sels [Strasbourg - Nottingham Forest] £5m
22:30 Enes Unal [Getafe - Bournemouth] Loan
22:15 Lorenz Assignon [Rennes - Burnley] Loan
22:15 Caylan Vickers [Reading - Brighton] Undisclosed
22:00 Joe Gauci [Adelaide United - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
21:17 Mason Holgate [Everton - Sheffield United] Loan
19:20 Taylan Harris [Reading - Luton] Undisclosed
19:05 Maxime Esteve [Montpellier - Burnley] Loan
18:30 Adam Wharton [Blackburn Rovers - Crystal Palace] £18m, potentially rising to £22m
17:00: Lino Sousa [Arsenal - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
11:05 Morgan Rogers [Middlesbrough - Aston Villa] £8m, potentially rising to £15m
09:37 Rodrigo Ribeiro [Sporting Lisbon - Nottingham Forest] Loan
Scottish Premiership
23:10 Eliezer Mayenda [Sunderland - Hibernian] Loan
22:40 Jili Buyabu [Sheffield United - Motherwell] Loan
22:30 Adam Idah [Norwich - Celtic] Loan
21:00 Oscar Cortes [Lens - Rangers] Loan
21:00 Michee Efete [Grimsby - Ross County]
20:55 Kevin van Veen [FC Groningen - Kilmarnock] Loan
20:15 Adam Devine [Rangers - Motherwell] Loan
19:00 Owen Bevan [Bournemouth - Hibernian] Loan
18:00 Adama Sidibeh [Warrington Rylands - St Johnstone] Undisclosed
17:30 Nectarios Triantis [Sunderland - Hibernian] Loan
12:22 David Carson [Inverness CT - Livingston] Undisclosed
11:00 Jon McCracken [Norwich City - Dundee] Loan
English Football League
01:00 Charlie Kirk [Unattached - Crewe] Free
00:00 Nigel Lonwijk [Wolves - Wycombe] Loan
00:00 Sean McGurk [Leeds - Swindon] Free
23:45 John Fleck [Sheff Utd - Blackburn] Free
23:45 Charlie Wyke [Wigan - Rotherham] Loan
23:40 Max Bird [Derby - Bristol City] Undisclosed
23:40 Max Bird [Bristol City - Derby] Loan
23:30 Mustapha Olagunju [Huddersfield - Crawley] Loan
23:30 Femi Seriki [Sheff Utd - Rotherham] Loan
23:16 Jordan Thomas [Bath City - Cheltenham] Undisclosed
23:15 Brandon Aguilera [Nottingham Forest - Bristol Rovers] Loan
23:15 Kristian Pedersen [Swansea - Sheff Wed] Loan
23:15 Connor Roberts [Burnley - Leeds] Loan
23:10 Niall Ennis [Blackburn - Stoke] Undisclosed
23:10 Ephron Mason-Clark [Peterborough - Coventry] Undisclosed
23:10 Ephron Mason-Clark [Coventry - Peterborough] Loan
23:05 Joe Hodge [Wolves - QPR] Loan
23:05 Anass Zaroury [Burnley - Hull] Loan
23:00 Duncan McGuire [Orlando City - Blackburn] Loan
23:00 Harry McKirdy [Hibernian - Swindon] Loan
23:00 John-Joe O'Toole [Mansfield - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
23:00 David Turnbull [Celtic - Cardiff] Undisclosed
22:50 Daniel Adu-Adjei [Bournemouth - Leyton Orient] Loan
22:50 Khayon Edwards [Arsenal - Leyton Orient] Loan
22:50 Sydney van Hooijdonk [Bologna - Norwich] Loan
22:45 Zane Monlouis [Arsenal - Reading] Loan
22:45 Przemyslaw Placheta [Norwich - Swansea] Free
22:45 Andy Rinhomhota [Cardiff - Rotherham] Loan
22:45 Harry Vaughan [Hull - Bristol Rovers] Loan
22:30 Aaron Drinan [Leyton Orient - Swindon] Undisclosed
22:30 Kayne Ramsay [Harrogate - Charlton] Undisclosed
22:30 Imari Samuels [Brighton - Fleetwood] Loan
22:30 Liam Smith [Cheltenham - Grimsby] Loan
22:30 Callum Styles [Barnsley - Sunderland] Loan
22:25 Ian Poveda [Leeds - Sheff Wed] Loan
22:15 Jeremy Kelly [unattached - Crawley]
22:15 Julian Larsson [Nottingham Forest - Morecambe] Loan
22:15 Million Manhoef [Vitesse Arnhem - Stoke] Undisclosed
22:00 Gavin Kilkenny [Bournemouth - Fleetwood] Loan
22:00 Conor McGrandles [Charlton - Lincoln] Loan
22:00 Jack Shepherd [Barnsley - Cheltenham] Loan
21:50 Dan Chesters [West Ham - Salford] Loan
21:45 Ethan Horvath [Nottingham Forest - Cardiff] Undisclosed
21:45 Jay Matete [Sunderland - Oxford United] Loan
21:30 Derrick Abu [Southampton - Harrogate] Loan
21:30 Finley Potter [Sheff Utd - Fleetwood] Free
21:20 Adadire Mebude [KVC Westerlo - Bristol City] Loan
21:15 Ed Turns [Brighton - Crewe] Loan
21:00 Elijah Campbell [Everton - Fleetwood] Loan
21:00 Isaac Hayden [Newcastle - QPR] Loan
21:00 Georgie Kelly [Rotherham - Carlisle] Undisclosed
21:00 Joe Nuttall [Oldham - Cheltenham] Loan
20:45 Billy Koumetio [Liverpool - Blackburn] Loan
20:30 Mikey Johnston [Celtic - West Brom] Loan
20:15 Saxon Earley [Plymouth - Wycombe] Loan
20:15 Alassana Jatta [Viborg - Notts County] Undisclosed
20:15 Matty Taylor [Forest Green - Cheltenham] Free
20:00 Josh Wilson-Esbrand [Manchester City - Cardiff] Loan
19:30 Tom Bloxham [Blackburn - Harrogate] Loan
19:30 Emre Tezgel [Stoke - MK Dons] Loan
19:15 Kieffer Moore [Bournemouth - Ipswich] Loan
19:00 Josh Kelly [Solihull Moors - AFC Wimbledon] Undisclosed
19:00 Tommy Lonergan [St Patrick's Athletic - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
18:45 Dan Sassi [Burnley - Blackpool] Undisclosed
18:30 Elkan Baggott [Ipswich - Bristol Rovers] Loan
18:00 Josh Andrews [Birmingham - Gillingham] Undisclosed
18:00 Jake Bickerstaff [Wrexham - Accrington] Loan
18:00 Kacper Lopata [Barnsley - Port Vale] Loan
17:30 Giorgi Chakvetadze [KAA Gent - Watford] Undisclosed
17:00 Antwoine Hackford [Sheff Utd - Burton] Loan
17:00 Tom Nichols [Gillingham - Mansfield] Undisclosed
17:00 Lino Sousa [Aston Villa - Plymouth] Loan
17:00 Ryan Woods [Hull - Exeter] Loan
16:30 Nelson Khumbeni [Bolton - Morecambe] Loan
16:30 Thimothee Lo-Tutala [Hull - Doncaster] Loan
16:00 Lewis Cass [Port Vale - Stockport] Loan
16:00 Jack Hinchy [Brighton - Shrewsbury] Loan
16:00 Denver Hume [Portsmouth - Grimsby] Undisclosed
15:45 Josh Earl [Fleetwood - Barnsley] Undisclosed
15:30 Abdulkadir Omur [Trabzonspor - Hull] Undisclosed
15:30 Caleb Taylor [West Brom - Bolton] Loan
15:00 Jorge Cabezas Hurtado [Watford - Gillingham] Loan
15:00 Jed Steer [unattached - Peterborough]
15:00 Charles Sagoe Jr [Arsenal - Swansea] Loan
14:30 Alex Mighten [Nottm Forest - Port Vale] Loan
14:00 George Byers [Sheffield Wednesday - Blackpool] Loan
13:20 Calum Kavanagh [Middlesbrough - Bradford] Undisclosed
13:00 Macauley Bonne [Gillingham - Cambridge] Loan
13:00 Curtis Thompson [Cheltenham - Grimsby] Free
12:00 Aaron Collins [Bristol Rovers - Bolton] Undisclosed
12:00 Owen Dale [Blackpool - Oxford] Undisclosed
11:30 Owen Moxon [Carlisle - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
11:00 Romaine Mundle [Standard Liege - Sunderland] Undisclosed
10:00 Alex Pritchard [Sunderland - Birmingham] Undisclosed
09:15 Jack Marriott [Fleetwood - Wrexham] Undisclosed
09:00 Luke Bolton [Salford - Wrexham] Undisclosed
International
22:40 Alejo Veliz [Tottenham - Sevilla] Loan
21:43 Andrey Santos [Chelsea - Strasbourg] Loan
21:36 Bertrand Traore [Aston Villa - Villarreal] Free after terminating contract
21:25 Orel Mangala [Nottingham Forest - Lyon] Loan
21:00 Nathan Wood [Newport - Cork] Loan
20:00 CJ Egan-Riley [Burnley - PSV Eindhoven] Loan
16:30 Asisat Oshoala [Barcelona Woman - Bay FC] Undisclosed
14:45 Dogukan Sinik [Hull - Hatayspor] Loan
09:17 Mahmoud Dahoud [Brighton - Stuttgart] Loan
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.
