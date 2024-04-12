Advertisement

Transfer news: All the done deals from February to April 2024 - including deadline day

The transfer window shut on 1 February for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs.

12 April

International

Kieran Phillips [Huddersfield Town - Sacramento Republic] Loan

22 March

Scottish Premiership

James Penrice [Livingston - Hearts] Free*

Blair Spittal [Motherwell - Hearts] Free*

*Deal to go through in July

13 March

English Football League

Jack Price [Unattached - Shrewsbury]

12 March

English Football League

Todd Kane [Unattached - Stockport]

Ben Knight [Manchester City - Stockport]

9 March

English Football League

Rayhaan Tulloch [Unattached - Shrewsbury]

8 March

English Football League

Conor Wickham [Unattached - Charlton] Free

1 March

English Football League

Lee Evans [Unattached - Portsmouth] Free

29 February

English Football League

Jack Simpson [Unattached - Leyton Orient] Free

28 February

English Football League

Maxime Biamou [Unattached - Doncaster] Free

27 February

English Football League

Nathan Shepperd [Dundalk - Wycombe] Free

22 February

English Football League

Jordy Hiwula [Unattached - Morecambe] Free

20 February

International

Kevin Long [Birmingham - FC Toronto] Undisclosed

19 February

English Football League

Mamadou Doumbia [Black Stars FC - Watford] Undisclosed

Dwight Gayle [Unattached - Derby]

Yann M'Vila [Unattached - West Brom]

16 February

Scottish Premiership

Junior Hoilett [Vancouver Whitecaps - Aberdeen] Free

15 February

International

Max Mata [Shrewsbury - Sligo] Loan

Lena Oberdorf [Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed

14 February

Premier League

Igor Thiago [Club Bruges - Brentford] Undisclosed

English Football League

Vontae Daley-Campbell [unattached - Peterborough]

13 February

English Football League

Liam Moore [unattached - Northampton]

Vicente Reyes [Norwich - Forest Green] Loan

International

Matt Crooks [Middlesbrough - Real Salt Lake] Undisclosed

9 February

Premier League

Luis Sinisterra [Leeds - Bournemouth] £20m

English Football League

Richard Keogh [unattached - Forest Green]

Toto Nsiala [unattached - Burton]

International

Oscar Estupinan [Hull - Esporte Clube Bahia] Loan

8 February

International

Jesse Lingard [unattached - FC Seoul]

English Football League

Keiren Westwood [unattached - Crewe]

6 February

English Football League

Ousmane Kane [unattached - Tranmere]

5 February

English Football League

Lucas Andersen [unattached - QPR]

3 February

English Football League

Dom Gape [Sutton - Northampton] Free

2 February

English Football League

Conor Grant [MK Dons - Barnsley] Loan

Greg Sloggett [unattached - Cheltenham]

Thierry Small [unattached - Charlton]

International

Said Benrahma [West Ham - Lyon] Loan

Pablo Fornals [West Ham - Real Betis] £6.8m

Transfer deadline day (1 February)

Premier League

00:30 Armando Broja [Chelsea - Fulham] Loan

23:07 Matz Sels [Strasbourg - Nottingham Forest] £5m

22:30 Enes Unal [Getafe - Bournemouth] Loan

22:15 Lorenz Assignon [Rennes - Burnley] Loan

22:15 Caylan Vickers [Reading - Brighton] Undisclosed

22:00 Joe Gauci [Adelaide United - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

21:17 Mason Holgate [Everton - Sheffield United] Loan

19:20 Taylan Harris [Reading - Luton] Undisclosed

19:05 Maxime Esteve [Montpellier - Burnley] Loan

18:30 Adam Wharton [Blackburn Rovers - Crystal Palace] £18m, potentially rising to £22m

17:00: Lino Sousa [Arsenal - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

11:05 Morgan Rogers [Middlesbrough - Aston Villa] £8m, potentially rising to £15m

09:37 Rodrigo Ribeiro [Sporting Lisbon - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Scottish Premiership

23:10 Eliezer Mayenda [Sunderland - Hibernian] Loan

22:40 Jili Buyabu [Sheffield United - Motherwell] Loan

22:30 Adam Idah [Norwich - Celtic] Loan

21:00 Oscar Cortes [Lens - Rangers] Loan

21:00 Michee Efete [Grimsby - Ross County]

20:55 Kevin van Veen [FC Groningen - Kilmarnock] Loan

20:15 Adam Devine [Rangers - Motherwell] Loan

19:00 Owen Bevan [Bournemouth - Hibernian] Loan

18:00 Adama Sidibeh [Warrington Rylands - St Johnstone] Undisclosed

17:30 Nectarios Triantis [Sunderland - Hibernian] Loan

12:22 David Carson [Inverness CT - Livingston] Undisclosed

11:00 Jon McCracken [Norwich City - Dundee] Loan

English Football League

01:00 Charlie Kirk [Unattached - Crewe] Free

00:00 Nigel Lonwijk [Wolves - Wycombe] Loan

00:00 Sean McGurk [Leeds - Swindon] Free

23:45 John Fleck [Sheff Utd - Blackburn] Free

23:45 Charlie Wyke [Wigan - Rotherham] Loan

23:40 Max Bird [Derby - Bristol City] Undisclosed

23:40 Max Bird [Bristol City - Derby] Loan

23:30 Mustapha Olagunju [Huddersfield - Crawley] Loan

23:30 Femi Seriki [Sheff Utd - Rotherham] Loan

23:16 Jordan Thomas [Bath City - Cheltenham] Undisclosed

23:15 Brandon Aguilera [Nottingham Forest - Bristol Rovers] Loan

23:15 Kristian Pedersen [Swansea - Sheff Wed] Loan

23:15 Connor Roberts [Burnley - Leeds] Loan

23:10 Niall Ennis [Blackburn - Stoke] Undisclosed

23:10 Ephron Mason-Clark [Peterborough - Coventry] Undisclosed

23:10 Ephron Mason-Clark [Coventry - Peterborough] Loan

23:05 Joe Hodge [Wolves - QPR] Loan

23:05 Anass Zaroury [Burnley - Hull] Loan

23:00 Duncan McGuire [Orlando City - Blackburn] Loan

23:00 Harry McKirdy [Hibernian - Swindon] Loan

23:00 John-Joe O'Toole [Mansfield - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

23:00 David Turnbull [Celtic - Cardiff] Undisclosed

22:50 Daniel Adu-Adjei [Bournemouth - Leyton Orient] Loan

22:50 Khayon Edwards [Arsenal - Leyton Orient] Loan

22:50 Sydney van Hooijdonk [Bologna - Norwich] Loan

22:45 Zane Monlouis [Arsenal - Reading] Loan

22:45 Przemyslaw Placheta [Norwich - Swansea] Free

22:45 Andy Rinhomhota [Cardiff - Rotherham] Loan

22:45 Harry Vaughan [Hull - Bristol Rovers] Loan

22:30 Aaron Drinan [Leyton Orient - Swindon] Undisclosed

22:30 Kayne Ramsay [Harrogate - Charlton] Undisclosed

22:30 Imari Samuels [Brighton - Fleetwood] Loan

22:30 Liam Smith [Cheltenham - Grimsby] Loan

22:30 Callum Styles [Barnsley - Sunderland] Loan

22:25 Ian Poveda [Leeds - Sheff Wed] Loan

22:15 Jeremy Kelly [unattached - Crawley]

22:15 Julian Larsson [Nottingham Forest - Morecambe] Loan

22:15 Million Manhoef [Vitesse Arnhem - Stoke] Undisclosed

22:00 Gavin Kilkenny [Bournemouth - Fleetwood] Loan

22:00 Conor McGrandles [Charlton - Lincoln] Loan

22:00 Jack Shepherd [Barnsley - Cheltenham] Loan

21:50 Dan Chesters [West Ham - Salford] Loan

21:45 Ethan Horvath [Nottingham Forest - Cardiff] Undisclosed

21:45 Jay Matete [Sunderland - Oxford United] Loan

21:30 Derrick Abu [Southampton - Harrogate] Loan

21:30 Finley Potter [Sheff Utd - Fleetwood] Free

21:20 Adadire Mebude [KVC Westerlo - Bristol City] Loan

21:15 Ed Turns [Brighton - Crewe] Loan

21:00 Elijah Campbell [Everton - Fleetwood] Loan

21:00 Isaac Hayden [Newcastle - QPR] Loan

21:00 Georgie Kelly [Rotherham - Carlisle] Undisclosed

21:00 Joe Nuttall [Oldham - Cheltenham] Loan

20:45 Billy Koumetio [Liverpool - Blackburn] Loan

20:30 Mikey Johnston [Celtic - West Brom] Loan

20:15 Saxon Earley [Plymouth - Wycombe] Loan

20:15 Alassana Jatta [Viborg - Notts County] Undisclosed

20:15 Matty Taylor [Forest Green - Cheltenham] Free

20:00 Josh Wilson-Esbrand [Manchester City - Cardiff] Loan

19:30 Tom Bloxham [Blackburn - Harrogate] Loan

19:30 Emre Tezgel [Stoke - MK Dons] Loan

19:15 Kieffer Moore [Bournemouth - Ipswich] Loan

19:00 Josh Kelly [Solihull Moors - AFC Wimbledon] Undisclosed

19:00 Tommy Lonergan [St Patrick's Athletic - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

18:45 Dan Sassi [Burnley - Blackpool] Undisclosed

18:30 Elkan Baggott [Ipswich - Bristol Rovers] Loan

18:00 Josh Andrews [Birmingham - Gillingham] Undisclosed

18:00 Jake Bickerstaff [Wrexham - Accrington] Loan

18:00 Kacper Lopata [Barnsley - Port Vale] Loan

17:30 Giorgi Chakvetadze [KAA Gent - Watford] Undisclosed

17:00 Antwoine Hackford [Sheff Utd - Burton] Loan

17:00 Tom Nichols [Gillingham - Mansfield] Undisclosed

17:00 Lino Sousa [Aston Villa - Plymouth] Loan

17:00 Ryan Woods [Hull - Exeter] Loan

16:30 Nelson Khumbeni [Bolton - Morecambe] Loan

16:30 Thimothee Lo-Tutala [Hull - Doncaster] Loan

16:00 Lewis Cass [Port Vale - Stockport] Loan

16:00 Jack Hinchy [Brighton - Shrewsbury] Loan

16:00 Denver Hume [Portsmouth - Grimsby] Undisclosed

15:45 Josh Earl [Fleetwood - Barnsley] Undisclosed

15:30 Abdulkadir Omur [Trabzonspor - Hull] Undisclosed

15:30 Caleb Taylor [West Brom - Bolton] Loan

15:00 Jorge Cabezas Hurtado [Watford - Gillingham] Loan

15:00 Jed Steer [unattached - Peterborough]

15:00 Charles Sagoe Jr [Arsenal - Swansea] Loan

14:30 Alex Mighten [Nottm Forest - Port Vale] Loan

14:00 George Byers [Sheffield Wednesday - Blackpool] Loan

13:20 Calum Kavanagh [Middlesbrough - Bradford] Undisclosed

13:00 Macauley Bonne [Gillingham - Cambridge] Loan

13:00 Curtis Thompson [Cheltenham - Grimsby] Free

12:00 Aaron Collins [Bristol Rovers - Bolton] Undisclosed

12:00 Owen Dale [Blackpool - Oxford] Undisclosed

11:30 Owen Moxon [Carlisle - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

11:00 Romaine Mundle [Standard Liege - Sunderland] Undisclosed

10:00 Alex Pritchard [Sunderland - Birmingham] Undisclosed

09:15 Jack Marriott [Fleetwood - Wrexham] Undisclosed

09:00 Luke Bolton [Salford - Wrexham] Undisclosed

International

22:40 Alejo Veliz [Tottenham - Sevilla] Loan

21:43 Andrey Santos [Chelsea - Strasbourg] Loan

21:36 Bertrand Traore [Aston Villa - Villarreal] Free after terminating contract

21:25 Orel Mangala [Nottingham Forest - Lyon] Loan

21:00 Nathan Wood [Newport - Cork] Loan

20:00 CJ Egan-Riley [Burnley - PSV Eindhoven] Loan

16:30 Asisat Oshoala [Barcelona Woman - Bay FC] Undisclosed

14:45 Dogukan Sinik [Hull - Hatayspor] Loan

09:17 Mahmoud Dahoud [Brighton - Stuttgart] Loan

