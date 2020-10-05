Transfer news: Dembele, Traore to Man United; outgoings stall

Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United has seen a development, while Amad Traore could also be heading to Manchester United but in January.

[ WATCH LIVE: Deadline Day shows ]

There are also plenty of outgoings reported, such as Everton enquiring about signing goalkeeper Sergio Romero, plus Chris Smalling to Roma and Brandon Williams to Southampton, but a lot of those deals may not happen due to complications.

With the UEFA Champions League squads needing to be confirmed by tomorrow, Man United want to get these deals done.

You can watch our special transfer deadline day show on Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as our analysts break down all of the late deals and drama.

Final push for Ousmane Dembele

It appears that Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United could happen as the clubs are still negotiating over the terms of a deal.

According to Sky Italy, Barcelona only want a permanent move for Dembele while Man United have offered to sign Dembele on loan for the season and pay his wages in full. They believe Demebele is ‘open’ to joining Man United. It has also been reported by ESPN that the 23-year-old winger did not train with Barcelona on Monday, which has added further fuel to the fire.

This move for Dembele is complicated by Barcelona having to move him on to bring in Memphis Depay.

With veteran striker Edinson Cavani set to sign for United as a free agent, plus left back Alex Telles arriving from FC Porto, Dembele could complete a hat trick of deadline day deals. Why United are looking to buy more forwards over defenders is a puzzling one, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is obviously keen to have more strength in depth up top.

Dembele probably won’t be a regular at Barcelona, and will he start ahead of Martial, Cavani, Rashford and Greenwood for United? Probably not. If he can stay fit his talent is undoubted but it feels like there could be a move for the French international late in the window, especially after Barcelona posted an after-tax loss of $114 million.

Amad Traore one for the future

This one has surprised everyone as Amad Traore is expected to sign for Manchester United today from Atalanta, according to Sky Italy.

Traore, 18, is a talented young winger who will cost over $35 million when add ons are included. Due to problems obtaining a work permit, he will sign for Man United today but join in January 2021 once those issues have been sorted for the youngster who was born in the Ivory Coast.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been searching for a winger and with Jadon Sancho not signing, plus a deal for Dembele complicated, at least they know Traore should arrive in January.

Outgoings stall

With Manchester United set to bring in up to four players on deadline day, surely they will cut some deadwood adrift.

It may not be as easy as that. Chris Smalling, Brandon Williams, Sergio Romero and Phil Jones have all been linked with loan moves away but in the case of Smalling, his loan move back to Roma doesn’t seem like it will happen.

Man United want a permanent deal but Roma want another season-long loan after Smalling excelled in Italy last season. Antonio Rudiger could be an option for them now.

As for Williams and Romero, Southampton and Everton respectively are interested in loan deals but it seems unlikely. Phil Jones is out injured and although Newcastle were interested, it seems likely he will stay at Man United.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports

Transfer news: Dembele, Traore to Man United; outgoings stall originally appeared on NBCSports.com