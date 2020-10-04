Transfer news: Dembele to Man United; Bayern’s big bid for Hudson-Odoi

Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Man United pondering Ousmane Dembele at a discounted price, Chelsea rejecting Bayern Munich’s big bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Barca returning with another bid for Eric Garcia…

Man United offered discounted Dembele

In their quest to sign someone — at this point, virtually anyone — as a well-known attacker this transfer window, Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. According to reports, Barcelona have offered Dembele to United at a discounted price — believed to be in the region of $77 million — just three years after arriving from Borussia Dortmund for well over $100 million. With Jadon Sancho a virtual lock to remain at Dortmund this season, it’s now a matter of how desperate United will get ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Bayern bid for Hudson-Odoi rejected

Chelsea have reportedly rejected Bayern’s loan bid, with a $90-million option to buy, for Hudson-Odoi. Despite adding Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech to his attacking numbers this summer, manager Frank Lampard is said to be at the forefront of the club’s push to keep Hudson-Odoi in west London.

Barcelona back for Man City’s Garcia

Elsewhere in rumors involving Barcelona, the La Liga giants have reportedly returned with another bid for Man City defender Eric Garcia, who will be out of contract in the summer and wishes to return to the club he joined at the age of 7. Garcia spent nearly 10 years at Barcelona before moving to City in 2017. Barca’s latest bid is believed to be more than $17 million.

Bakayoko to Napoli on loan

Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly set to make another loan move away from Chelsea, with Napoli his likely landing spot this time around. It’ll be Bakayoko’s third loan to three different clubs since he moved to Stamford Bridge for $56 million in the summer of 2017.

