Transfer deadline day live: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Chelsea, USMNT stars and more

Transfer deadline day is here. The summer window closes on Thursday evening in the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga, France's Ligue 1 and elsewhere. And with less than 24 hours to go, dozens of deals still need sorting out.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, remains at Manchester United, and looks set to stay unless last-minute interest from a Champions League club suddenly appears.

Christian Pulisic remains at Chelsea, with the club "blocking any deals and holding him against his wishes," a source told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is reportedly in negotiations with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and could be active on deadline day even after finalizing a $80-plus million deal for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

Pulisic aside, most American players seem to be settled. Ricardo Pepi on Wednesday signed for Dutch side Groningen on loan from Augsburg. And AC Milan swooped in to rescue Sergiño Dest from Barcelona, after the 21-year-old fullback balked at interest from Villarreal. Fabrizio Romano reported Wednesday that Dest will sign for Milan on a season-long loan, with an option for the Serie A champs to buy him next summer.

John Brooks, though, remains a free agent. The veteran center back appeared destined for Mallorca in La Liga on Tuesday, but has now reportedly been offered to Benfica at the 11th hour.

As the deadline — 6 p.m. ET for Premier League clubs — approaches, Yahoo Sports will track all of the latest happenings here.

When does the transfer window shut?

The window shuts on Thursday in all the major leagues, but the exact transfer deadline varies in different countries.

In England and Spain, the window shuts at 6 p.m. ET.

In Germany, it closes much earlier, at noon ET.

In France, it closes an hour later, at 7 p.m. ET.

Done deals

For a day-by-day and club-by-club rundown of all the transfers completed so far this summer in the big five leagues, The Guardian has a comprehensive list. And Transfermarkt sorts them from most to least expensive.