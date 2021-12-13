Transfer news: Christian Pulisic wanted by Barcelona

Christian Pulisic is reportedly wanted by Barcelona, as the USMNT star is said to be willing to move elsewhere on loan to play regularly.

Can we see this happening?

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, Pulisic is wanted by Barca and the Spanish giants want to make a loan move for the USMNT winger. He could arrive in La Liga in January.

Per the report, Christian Pulisic would ‘welcome the move’ and is high on Xavi’s list of attainable targets in the January transfer window.

What do we think about this?

The report also states that Barcelona want to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers in the summer, as both Chelsea defenders are out of contract in the summer. Given their current financial situation, Barcelona are all about free transfers and loan deals right now.

Add in the Pulisic part of the report and it is certainly intriguing to see if Barca are currently in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Azpilicueta and Rudiger early on a permanent basis in January, and perhaps Pulisic’s name came up in the discussions?

If he heads to Barcelona he will not be in direct competition with Chelsea as Barcelona are in the Europa League. Could be a win-win for everyone.

Chelsea stacked in attack

Pulisic, 23, has been back fit for a few weeks now but has struggled to get back into Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup and he was an unused sub in their 3-2 win against Leeds United on Saturday.

I was at Chelsea’s win against Leeds and Pulisic did not get off the bench to warm up in the second half. Perhaps that realization of being behind Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz in the depth chart has dawned on Pulisic?

The American winger is well-liked at Chelsea and played a key role in their UEFA Champions League success last term, but his lengthy ankle injury this season, plus time out due to a positive COVID-19 test, has seen him slip down the pecking order of attacking options.

Pulisic has scored two goals and added one assist across three starts in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Barca a good short-term fit?

Perhaps a six-month stint at Barcelona playing week in, week out, and just in front of his USMNT teammate Sergino Dest, wouldn’t be the worst move in the world for Pulisic?

He will be reluctant to leave Chelsea but it may be his best option in the short-term, and if he plays well and enjoys it, who knows?

His role at Chelsea right now is very much as a super sub, which is a role Thomas Tuchel has admitted he likes to use him in. Is that enough for Pulisic as he enters the prime years of his career?

Transfer news: Christian Pulisic wanted by Barcelona originally appeared on NBCSports.com