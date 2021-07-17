Transfer news: Ben White to Arsenal; Varane to Manchester United

In the latest transfer news Ben White to Arsenal and Raphael Varane to Manchester United are the main focus.

Two center backs at very different stages in their careers, both costing a lot of money, will definitely boost these Premier League giants.

For White, a move to Arsenal will cap an incredible rise in recent years after playing in the lower leagues while on loan from Brighton and then being a part of the England squad this summer.

As for Varane, the French superstar has basically won it all at Real Madrid and the World Cup winner would add class and experience at United alongside Harry Maguire.

Time to focus a little more on these two deals which are close to being completed.

Arsenal spend big to secure rising defensive star

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that a transfer fee has been agreed after lengthy negotiations, plus White’s personal terms are also set and he will sign for the Gunners when he returns from his summer vacation in less than 10 days.

Per the report, the transfer fee is set to be $68.8 million, which is a huge fee for a player who has just one Premier League season under his belt. Ben White will reportedly sign a five-year deal to become an Arsenal player.

White proved his class for Brighton last season and is comfortable on the ball, loves to dribble out and can play in a back four, back three or even in midfield. Mikel Arteta loves versatile players and White, 23, will slot in very nicely to his plans for Arsenal to play out of the back.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move for White this summer but the young defender is set to be the focal point of Arsenal’s defense for the foreseeable future. Arsenal weren’t too bad defensively last season but this is more about building attacks, and creativity, from the back.

Can Ben White finally be the center back to solve their issues?

With Gabriel struggling to settle in, David Luiz moving on, William Saliba loaned out (again) and the likes of Skhodran Mustafi just not working out, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and now White are Arsenal’s center back options. Many England stars praised White, who did not feature at EURO 2020, as the player that impressed them most in training and his quality on the ball and defensively is undoubted.

Let’s see if he can kick on once again at Arsenal, but there will be a lot of pressure on his young shoulders.

Superstar to boost United’s defense?

Another deal which has been rumbling on is Raphael Varane to Manchester United and there seems to have been a breakthrough.

Sky Sports again have the details, as United and Varane have reportedly agreed on personal terms as the Frenchman has just one season left on his current contract at Real Madrid.

More details from Sky: “Once a final agreement is reached, it is hoped United will be able to quickly negotiate a fee with Real and add the France international to their squad. United, however, remain cautious but hopeful a deal can be struck before the end of the summer transfer window.”

Varane, 28, wants the move to happen and the only stumbling block now is how much Real will demand for the classy center back.

Silly mistakes cost United dear last season and that has led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacing David de Gea with Dean Henderson as his number one goalkeeper, plus Varane is likely to replace Victor Lindelof.

With Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw the rest of Solskjaer’s back four, the Red Devils look very settled in that area of the pitch.

Varane’s experience will be key and his ability to sweep up behind Maguire seems, on paper, to be an extremely good center back partnership.

