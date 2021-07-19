Transfer news: Arsenal sign Lokonga; Gabriel Jesus to Juventus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Edwards
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Arsenal completing their signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Juventus pondering a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and the Gunners looking to offload Alexandre Lacazette to fund additional signings…

[ MORE: Transfer news: Ben White to Arsenal; Varane to Manchester United ]

Arsenal announce Lokonga transfer

21-year-old midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has officially joined Arsenal from Belgian side Anderlecht, where he debuted at 18 years old and made 78 appearances for the first team. Lokonga is viewed as a high-potential, versatile midfielder than can play as either an attacking midfielder or a box-to-boxer. Though he is yet to make his senior international debut, Lokonga received his first call-up to Belgian camp earlier this year.

Juventus considering Gabriel Jesus deal

Gabriel Jesus appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City, prompting Juventus to ponder a deal for the 24-year-old Brazilian forward. Jesus currently has two years left on his contract, thus any deal would warrant a significant transfer fee paid to Manchester City, and therein lies the key potential stumbling block. Man City reportedly value Jesus at nearly $60 million, but Juventus can afford nothing even close to that amount without first selling players of their own. Perhaps a loan deal, with Juventus paying Jesus’s wages this season and including a smaller future fee, can be achieved as a compromise for all involved parties.

Arsenal eyeing Lacazette transfer

Back to north London briefly, Arsenal are reportedly hoping to strike a deal to offload striker Alexandre Lacazette and fund further signings this summer. Lacazette arrived at Arsenal in 2017 for close to $70 million, but he is now 30 years old and has precious little time left to contribute at the top of his game. By the time Arsenal are finished rebuilding the squad to once again compete for Champions League qualification, Lacazette’s prime will already be expired. Timeline-wise, this make too much sense to not do it.

Latest Premier League news

Full list of latest Premier League transfers Transfer news: Ben White to Arsenal; Varane to Manchester United Transfer news: Kane update; Grealish, Lewandowski to Man City

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Transfer news: Arsenal sign Lokonga; Gabriel Jesus to Juventus originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Gabriel Heinze limited amount of water Atlanta United players could drink at practice: 'It was hell'

    Gabriel Heinze's tenure with Atlanta United was a disaster.

  • Soccer-Newcastle's arbitration against Premier League adjourned until 2022

    The proposed 305 million pound ($417.06 million) takeover by a consortium which included Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers collapsed in July when the group announced they were ending their interest. Newcastle owner Mike Ashley had initiated legal proceedings against the Premier League earlier this year, accusing the league of acting inappropriately in rejecting the takeover bid. "The parties attended a hearing today in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League," the club said.

  • Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta strengths squad with signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga

    The 21-year-old midfielder has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo, beating out Cristiano Ronaldo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Tottenham accusations still hurt, says Gattuso

    Outspoken Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso regretted Monday having been unable to defend himself amid an online campaign by some Tottenham Hotspur fans accusing him of being homophobic and racist.

  • Soccer-England FA commission independent review into Euro final disorder at Wembley

    The final, won by Italy in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the stadium. The FA said it had informed the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), adding that the review would be led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock with external experts also being sought to weigh in.

  • Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win

    Lewis Hamilton was the victim of "multiple instances of racist abuse on social media" during and after his controversial win in the British Grand Prix, according to a joint statement by Formula One, the FIA and his Mercedes team.

  • Benfica to face Spartak Moscow in Champions League qualifying

    Two-time former European champions Benfica were paired with Spartak Moscow in the third qualifying round for this year's Champions League, in the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

  • British Paralympian Olivia Breen 'speechless' after being told her briefs were 'too short and inappropriate'

    Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left “speechless” after being told that her briefs were “too short and inappropriate” by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday’s event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks. The 24-year-old, who

  • Serbia-Kosovo talks, brokered by EU, produce no result

    A meeting Monday between Serbia and Kosovo that is part of the European Union-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans produced no progress. The negotiations were headed by the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who urged Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti before the meeting in Brussels to achieve a “comprehensive legally-binding agreement.” Serbia and Kosovo have been told that they can't hope to move forward in their efforts to join the EU before resolving the decades-old rift that exploded in a conflict in 1998-99, leaving more than 10,000 people dead and triggering an intervention by NATO.

  • Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea lack ambition and should ask the City of London for help

    A Twitter meme over the weekend parodied an Arsenal bid for England star Jack Grealish. An angry corner shop customer demands the price of a can of Red Bull. Arsenal fans might wince because the joke works.

  • NBA-Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo out for Game Five

    Entering the league's health and safety protocols does not mean that Antetokounmpo, who has played a minor role off the bench during the playoffs, has contracted the coronavirus. In his only appearance of the 2021 NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo recorded three rebounds in two minutes during Milwaukee's Game Three triumph over the Phoenix Suns.

  • Trump Labels McConnell ‘a Stupid Person’ for Refusing to Eliminate Filibuster

    In an interview with Vanity Fair, former President Donald Trump slammed Mitch McConnell for defending the filibuster during his presidency.

  • Team USA's Zach LaVine placed in COVID-19 protocols, won't fly to Tokyo with team

    USA Basketball hopes that LaVine will eventually be able to join the team in Japan.

  • Rebecca has a new love interest in Ted Lasso season 2 sneak peek

    We’re so close to Ted Lasso’s return. After it became one of the most talked-about comedies of 2020 and developed a constantly growing fanbase, we finally get to catch up with Ted and the rest of the AFC Richmond guys on July 23. But while we wait, Apple TV+ shared a sneak peek at the first episode of season two, “Goodbye Earl.”

  • Cuban government holds mass rally in Havana

    A show of solidarity by Cuban leadership on Saturday, as thousands attended a government-organised rally in the capital Havana, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former President Raul Castro. Many government supporters say they were there to defend the Cuban revolution. That comes in the wake of unprecedented protests last week, as Cubans in towns across the country marched against power outages, widespread shortages of basic goods and the one-party system.But while the communist-run government admitted to some shortcomings, it mostly blamed those protests on U.S.-backed 'counter-revolutionaries', which it says spread information against the government on social media - and is exploiting economic hardship caused by U.S. sanctions.Diaz-Canel called on the U.S. to lift its trade embargo on the island nation, denouncing the blockade and what he calls U.S. aggression and terror. He also called the rally no small matter as the country suffers from its worst outbreak since the start of the global health crisis. With a state monopoly on telecommunications, information regarding the recent protests including the number of those detained has been spotty.Exiled rights group Cubalex says as many as 450 have been detained, although some have reportedly already been released. The government has not yet revealed an official tally.

  • Peyton and Eli Manning Will Co-Host ‘Monday Night Football’ on ESPN2

    ESPN has landed a talent touchdown. After years of trying to secure top sports celebrities to boost its flagship “Monday Night Football” coverage, the Disney-backed sports outlet said it has enlisted both Peyton and Eli Manning to co-anchor a second broadcast of its signature show, starting this fall. The famous football brothers will lead the […]

  • Covid: Is China's vaccine success waning in Asia?

    Thailand and Indonesia's switch to other Covid jabs has raised questions about Chinese vaccines.

  • South African riots over Zuma jailing pre-planned - Cyril Ramaphosa

    At least 212 people are now known to have died in unrest sparked by the jailing of Jacob Zuma.

  • A spacecraft is named after Ellison Onizuka, NASA's first Asian American astronaut

    Ellison Onizuka, the first Asian American astronaut, was recently honored with a NASA spacecraft named after him. A fallen hero: Aerospace company Northrop Grumman named its NG-16 Cygnus spacecraft S.S. Ellison Onizuka after the astronaut died along with six other crew members in the tragic Space Shuttle Challenger mishap on Jan. 28, 1986, reported the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. NASA uses the robotic resupply spacecraft to deliver cargo, such as equipment and other supplies, to the International Space Station.