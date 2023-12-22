Transfer Nae'Qwan Tomlin officially cleared to play for Memphis basketball

It's official: Nae'Qwan Tomlin has received final clearance to participate with the Memphis basketball team, an athletic department spokesperson told The Commercial Appeal Friday.

Tomlin, who played at Kansas State before joining the Tigers on Dec. 19, is eligible to play immediately. Penny Hardaway's team (9-2) is set to face Vanderbilt (4-7) Saturday (3 p.m. CT, CBS) at FedExForum.

Hardaway spoke recently about what Tomlin, a midseason transfer and a former standout with the Wildcats, brings to the table.

"He can guard 1 through 5," Hardaway said. "He’s a rim protector. He’s an unbelievable rebounder. And then on the flip side of it, he’s a playmaker. He’s a rim runner. He gets out and flies. He can make plays, and he can shoot. So, for me, you just put him out there, let him get his feet wet, and then we (will) just work around him."

Tomlin, who is in his final season of eligibility, was arrested for disorderly conduct related to a bar fight Oct. 29 in Manhattan, Kansas. He was suspended indefinitely by Kansas State and ultimately dismissed, which allowed him to transfer.

Tomlin was granted diversion in the case, which means if he fulfills its requirements — community service, completion of an alcohol/drug information course, and avoiding alcohol consumption for a year — charges are expected to be dismissed.

Earlier this week, Hardaway indicated he might ease in Tomlin at first.

“Because he plays doesn’t mean he has to play 20 or 30 minutes," Hardaway said. "Even if it’s just to get his feet wet, a couple minutes, just to get that energy. He hasn’t played a game in a while. I’m gonna go off his flow. I’m not rushing him out there. If he says he’s not ready Saturday, he won’t play Saturday. If he’s like, ‘Give me another week,’ we’ll give him another week."

Tomlin, who is 6-foot-10, burst on to the national scene last season, his only one at Kansas State. The Harlem, New York, native averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 36 games for the Wildcats. During the team's Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL VS. VANDERBILT: Score prediction, scouting report

Tomlin did not play organized basketball until enrolling at Monroe (New York) Community College. He redshirted there in 2018-19, then averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds a game the following season. He spent the next two seasons at Chipola (Florida) College, averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds a game as a sophomore.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Transfer Nae'Qwan Tomlin cleared to play for Memphis basketball