Transfer Mechanics: 10 riders still looking for a contract

Back in March, Cyclingnews took an in-depth look at how the coronavirus pandemic might affect the transfer market, which was then very much 'on hold'.

While the redesign of the 2020 season, which has seen all three Grand Tours and four of the five Monuments raced, has steered us clear of the worst-case scenarios, we're into November and a host of quality riders are looking for work next year.

Here we pick out 10 of the most notable, and assess their prospects for 2021.

Age: 30

30 Current team: UAE Team Emirates

View photos GRAND COLOMBIER FRANCE AUGUST 09 Arrival Fabio Aru of Italy and UAE Team Emirates during the 32nd Tour de LAin 2020 Stage 3 a 145km stage from Saint Vulbas to Grand Colombier 1501m tourdelain TOURDELAIN TDA on August 09 2020 in Grand Colombier France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images More

There had been rumours of a move to Alberto Contador's and Ivan Basso's Eolo-Kometa team, but those were quashed by Basso earlier this week and, with UAE Team Emirates never likely to extend Aru's deal, the former Vuelta a España winner is at cross-roads in his career.

After struggling at the Tour de France, there’s little WorldTour interest for Aru, while Androni-Giocattoli boss Gianni Savio has told Cyclingnews that even though he talked to the Sardinian it was only on the proviso that a major new sponsor could be found. That hasn’t happened and Savio's final line-up for 2021 will be announced in the next 10 days, leaving Aru with one less door to walk through.

Trek-Segafredo are full, and, with the Izagirre brothers set to stay at Astana, there’s only a very small chance of a return to Vinokourov’s team even being an option.

The Italian media have speculated about possible drop down the ranks and into the Italian Pro Team scene where Aru could still race the Giro, but again, those options are limited.

The disappointing aspect to all of this is that, despite what happened at the Tour and the 'unprofessional' comments that came from team advisor Giuseppe Saronni, there’s still a quality athlete underneath. Aru underwent iliac artery surgery in 2019 ands then was struck by cytomegalovirus at the Vuelta. He has dismissed he is no longer ambitious and motivated but is struggling to find a team that believes he can make a successful comeback.

Age: 35

35 Current team: Bahrain McLaren

View photos BahrainMcLarens British rider Mark Cavendish competes in the GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields one day cycling race 2325 km from Ypres to Wevelgem on October 11 2020 in 2020 in Ypres Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA AFP Belgium OUT Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGAAFP via Getty Images More

It’s unclear if the door has been completely shut on Cavendish’s chances of being offered a contract extension at Bahrain but after another year without wins and with younger and frankly faster sprinters coming through the ranks, the former great will have limited options in the WorldTour.

Wanty, on paper, looked like a possibility but they’ve confirmed to Cyclingnews that Danny Van Poppel will remain as their sprinter for next season, while several teams that Cavendish might have slotted into a couple of years ago are either fading away – CCC and NTT - or have significant upgrades already on their books.

If Cavendish doesn’t return to anything like his best, he still offers experience and exposure but, in a bloated market and with so many young athletes willing to take close to minimum wage, team bosses have a tough choice on their hands.

Sentiment doesn’t win bike races but, that aside, Cavendish's final year in the WorldTour would generate more media exposure for a sponsor than almost anyone else on the free market and if - and it’s a huge if - Cavendish can win a few races in 2021 it would be one of the greatest comebacks cycling has ever seen.

