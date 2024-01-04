Transfer madness irks Billy Donovan, but the upheaval has it blessings. Let's count a few

When Billy Donovan talks, people listen. They were tuned in this week when he weighed in on the chaos that’s eating college sports.

Donovan is all for players getting paid, but he says NIL and the transfer portal don’t prepare players for the real world. Or at least the world of pro sports, where they can’t just hop to a different team if the mood strikes.

“I think you've got to be able to work your way through some adversity and difficulty sometimes to find out a little more about yourself,” Donovan said. “The way it's set up, there's no resiliency of going through anything that's difficult and tough in life.”

He said it on The OG’s Show, a podcast hosted by Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. Perhaps you recognize all those names.

The 45-minute conversation was mostly tales of Florida basketball, but Donovan’s take on the NIL revolution generated the most reaction. It was split along two lines:

Right on, Billy D! When the going gets tough, the tough don’t get going to other schools. They stick it out, learn valuable life lessons and are better for it. At least they used to.

Now, “it’s like you know what? I’m making $300,000 here. But I can pick up and go over here and make this, and I can go do that,” Donovan said. “I don’t know if that’s the best thing.”

It’s not. Until you consider the alternative.

That’s the argument being pushed by those who see the hypocrisy of it all. Donovan stuck it out all of five days with the Orlando Magic before running back to Florida in 2007. Coaches routinely cut and run, so why should players be held to a higher moral standard?

The truth is this isn’t a black-and-white issue. Donovan’s right about perseverance building character. But the old rules were not only hypocritical, but they were also illegal.

The U.S. Supreme Court liberated players to be like coaches, administrators and every other student on campus. They can chase their dreams as they see fit.

It may work out. It may not. Welcome to life.

A lot of times, transferring isn’t even the player’s idea. Deion Sanders basically fired every member of Colorado’s team last year.

Other coaches aren’t as stark, but you can be sure a lot of Florida players were nudged into the transfer portal so their scholarships could go to fresh blood.

And nobody transfers after one bad day at the office. Dissatisfaction builds over many months. Sometimes it’s the player’s fault. Sometimes it’s the coaches’ fault.

Whatever the case, a fresh start is often better than grinding it out. Joe Burrow was hardly better off at Ohio State or LSU?

Graham Mertz persevered as long as he could at Wisconsin. It’s hard to argue he blew it by transferring to Florida.

Sure, some players have it sweet but still take off. It’s hard to see how Dillon Gabriel leaving Oklahoma for Oregon was anything but a money grab.

Which makes him guilty of what, exactly?

Imagine you’re happy and successful with your job. A rival company offers you a $100,000 raise and all the free Nike swag you can wear. Would you turn it down out of loyalty to your old employer? I’m not ashamed to admit my closet would soon be filled with new Air Jordans, even if it meant I could never again sing “Be True to Your School” with a straight face.

Which brings us to the transfer that had UF fans choking on eggnog the past couple of weeks. I get why Trevor Etienne going to Georgia is galling. I wish he'd stayed.

Course, he probably wished Florida’s offensive line had been half as good as Georgia’s. And that he’d have been the feature back at UF. And that he’d have a good chance to enjoy a national championship (or at least one winning season) in Gainesville.

Failing all that, perhaps you can see why he was open to whatever Georgia’s offer was. Or perhaps not.

Donovan isn’t wrong to be worried about the NIL/Portal revolution. There’s a lot to be said for sticking it out and hard times making stronger people.

There’s more to be said for athletes having the freedoms everybody else enjoys. Sometimes when the going gets tough, the best move really is to get going.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

