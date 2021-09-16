Transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote sheds black stripe

It’s been a long, winding road for Palaie Gaoteote. The Bishop Gorman product spent his first three years in southern California at USC. Injuries kept the former five-star linebacker and No. 1 rated inside linebacker from living up to his full potential.

Maybe needing a fresh start, Gaoteote entered the transfer portal and landed in Columbus. There was some mystery involving his enrollment at Ohio State as he had to pay his own way while waiting on the NCAA to grant him eligibility. Gaoteote was finally cleared to play just a few days ago and it didn’t take him long to lose his black stripe. He even saw some limited action in the loss to Oregon.

“I just want to thank ya’ll for accepting me into the brotherhood. Shoutout H2, Coach Wash for pushing me every day. Love you guys like my own brothers. Go Bucks!”

Gaoteote came to OSU early in the summer and has been practicing with the team, but not knowing what his fate would be in the hands of the NCAA. Being ruled immediately eligible, Gaoteote could add some much-needed roster depth at a thin and inexperienced linebacker position.

List

Ohio State football 2021 black-stripe removal tracker

Ohio State football spring 2021 black stripe removal tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.