Transfer linebacker DeMario Tolan no longer with Auburn football team

Transfer linebacker DeMario Tolan is no longer with the Auburn football team, a source close to the program told the Montgomery Advertiser on Wednesday.

Tolan, one of coach Hugh Freeze's 20 portal pickups this offseason, announced his commitment to the Tigers in January. Before entering the portal, he spent one season at LSU, where he appeared in 12 games and totaled 10 tackles.

AL.com's Matt Cohen was the first to report the news of Tolan's departure.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

LOOKING AHEAD: 3 under-the-radar things Auburn football must do to find success in 2023

RECRUITING: Where Auburn football recruiting sits with Big Cat Weekend approaching

Though he didn't receive many first-team reps, Tolan went through spring practice with the Tigers. He is no longer listed on Auburn's online roster, however, and clicking a link to his profile produces an error message.

A four-star recruit coming out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Tolan was rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 204 player in the Class of 2022 and the 20th-best linebacker in the country.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Transfer LB DeMario Tolan no longer with Auburn football team