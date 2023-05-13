Transfer LB Larry Nixon III sets decision timeline

North Texas transfer Lary Nixon III had a “great” official visit at Auburn this week and he has a commitment date in mind.

Nixon III spoke with Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente after his visit and said he will be making his decision by Tuesday. That will give him time to take a visit to West Virginia over the weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder linebacker also officially visited Miami but it sounds like Auburn is ahead of Miami for the graduate transfer.

“Right now, it’s up there right now,” Nixon III said about Auburn. “Being in Auburn, it’s crazy. You can’t beat that stadium, being in the SEC.”

Clemente asked if his Auburn visit beat Miami’s and he admitted that it did, saying “Yeah just as in like the campus and the stadium-wise.”

Nixon III spent the past five seasons at North Texas and after redshirting in 2018 has improved each season before breaking out in 2022. He made 105 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in 14 games and was named first-team All-Conference USA.

Nixon III finished his career at North Texas with 246 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Tigers added two transfer linebackers in the first window in Austin Keys (Ole Miss) and DeMario Tolan (LSU) but are working to add to a room that saw reserve linebackers Desmond Tisdol, Powell Gordon, and Kameron Brown enter the transfer portal during the spring window.

