How transfer Kaleb Sutton is handling the learning curve of being Hillcrest football's QB

SIMPSONVILLE -- Kaleb Sutton is still learning how to be the quarterback for Hillcrest High School.

It hasn’t been easy for the junior transfer from Easley.

Sutton was seen as a perfect fit at Class AAAAA power Hillcrest as a dual-threat passer and runner. He was a middle piece in a puzzle opened by first-year coach Bennett Swygert, who played quarterback at South Carolina and came to Simpsonville after six years of helping to coordinate complicated offenses at S.C. State and Newberry.

Admittedly, Sutton said, there has been a lot to grasp. The soft-spoken junior with an equally calm presence is just starting to hit his comfort zone.

That must be a scary thought for opponents.

“There have been some growing pains,” Swygert said. “But at the end of the day, man, he’s running the show for a top-five program in 5A and he’s doing it well.”

Hillcrest is No. 2 in the statewide rankings for Class AAAAA, the highest classification in the state, and No. 3 in the 864Huddle Super 25 rankings of best high school football teams in the Upstate. Hillcrest (7-0, 1-0) will host at 7:30 p.m. Friday another top-shelf program in T.L. Hanna. The Yellow Jackets (7-1, 2-0) are No. 4 in the state and No. 7 in the Super 25.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Upstate schedule | Best games and predictions

Sutton passed for 2,003 yards last season at Easley with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 62 percent, and averaged 5.7 yards per carry while rushing for 494 yards. This season, he has thrown for 943 yards with 12 TDs and two INTs while averaging 3.3 yards rushing with five scores.

“It’s been so different being in a new area with a new team and a new offense," Sutton said. "But I think it’s been pretty good. It was hard at first. The transition has been pretty smooth. It’s getting better every week.”

Swygert’s preferred style of offense includes run-pass options by the quarterback and multiple pattern choices by the wide receivers. That’s not a quick study.

“We do some things in the passing game where things are not strait-laced and people are not running to designed points,” Swygert said. “Our receivers route-read and do some other things. So, there was some learning to do.”

Even with a wide receiver like Avery McFadden, a Shrine Bowl selection who recently committed to Georgia State, it’s not so easy to land on the same page.

“I think Kaleb has really calmed down in this offense,” McFadden said. “He understands our offense and our players. He has chemistry with the receivers. Now it’s clicking.”

Hillcrest is averaging 38 points per game, and that’s against a running clock in the second half of three games in which the Rams were ahead by 42 points.

Last week, however, was an underwhelming 17-12 victory against Woodmont. Sutton completed only 10 of 22 passes for 112 yards and touchdown while running seven times for 31 yards and the second TD.

It was not a setback, Swygert assured. It was a victory against a quality team that had won three straight games. It was actually a growth spurt for a 6-foot-3 quarterback with the talent to lead a state championship.

“He’s starting to catch stride right here late in the season,” Swygert said, “which is what you want.”

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: How Hillcrest QB Kaleb Sutton calmed down