Transfer Jordan Pouncey should see a bigger role in 2021

Name: Jordan Pouncey

Number: 86

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 208 lbs

Hometown: Winter Park, Florida

High School: Winter Park

Twitter: @_pouncey

2020 statistics:

REC YDS AVG TD LNG 1 27 27 1 27

Overview:

A cousin of former UF star offensive linemen Mike and Maurkice Pounce, Pouncey was a three-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class. Despite not being a blue-chip recruit, he had a multitude of high-profile offers, including from Alabama, Miami and Notre Dame. However, he chose to commit to the Texas Longhorns, where he redshirted his first year.

He made seven appearances as a redshirt freshman in 2018, but it was mostly on special teams. He didn’t make any catches, but he did set a key block on a 90-yard punt return touchdown against Kansas State.

He made his offensive debut the following year in 2019, and he totaled two catches for 19 yards in five appearances. Following the second year of minimal usage, he entered the transfer portal. Pouncey landed with Florida, who had just signed his brother, defensive back Ethan, in the 2020 recruiting class.

After arriving at Florida, he was once again relegated to a mostly reserve role. He played in five games, but he only made one catch on the year. It was a good one, though, as he snagged a 27-yard touchdown grab in the Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma.

Entering into 2021, Pouncey should see more reps on offense. He may be a second-team receiver, but Florida rotates through its pass-catchers often. On a team that has to replace its three leading receivers, it will turn to players like Pouncey for veteran leadership.

