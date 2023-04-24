Transfer Jaykwon Walton no longer joining Alabama basketball team following arrest

An incoming transfer to the Alabama basketball team will no longer enroll following a weekend arrest.

Jaykwon Walton, who announced his commitment to join the Crimson Tide program from Wichita State last month, was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. According to Tide Illustrated, police said Walton was the front seat passenger in a car that contained multiple loaded firearms and approximately 32 grams of marijuana.

Police say Walton, 21, had a loaded gun and a bag with approximately 20 grams of marijuana under his seat. Another bag with 12 grams of marijuana and two additional loaded firearms were located in the backseat. Walton and another man, 21-year-old Kameron Harris, were both charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

As a result of the arrest, Alabama head coach Nate Oats released a statement saying Walton will not be joining the team.

“Alabama is no longer recruiting Jaykwon Walton and he will not be a student-athlete at the University of Alabama,” Oats said.

Walton is an Alabama native who was set to transfer to Tuscaloosa following stints at Georgia and Wichita State. He also played at Shelton State, a junior college in Tuscaloosa, for one season. At Wichita State, the 6-foot-7 Walton started 27 games and averaged 13.9 points per game.

Walton was the first of three transfer additions for Alabama this offseason. Hofstra’s Aaron Estrada and Cal State-Fullerton’s Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also have committed to transfer to Alabama.

Wichita State guard Jaykwon Walton shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Francisco in the Hall of Fame Classic, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Alabama basketball off-court problems continue

Alabama was the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament last season, but the Crimson Tide’s season was embroiled in controversy as Darius Miles was arrested for capital murder in the Jan. 15 shooting death of Jamea Harris.

Miles, an Alabama player at the time of his arrest, was quickly dismissed from the team. But two other Alabama players — Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley — were said to be at the scene of the crime by law enforcement. An officer testified that Miles texted Miller asking him to bring Miles’ gun to him.

Miller and Bradley are considered witnesses, not suspects, but their presence at the scene was not revealed for more than a month after the murder. Both players remained with the team throughout the season, which concluded with a loss to No. 5 seed San Diego State in the Sweet 16.

Miller, one of the top freshmen in the country, declared for the NBA Draft in March while Bradley entered the transfer portal. Miller is expected to be a top-five pick.