Transfer guard becomes Auburn basketball's leading scorer and other bold predictions

AUBURN — Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl will soon begin his 10th season on the Plains, and there's reason for optimism amongst the fanbase.

The Tigers had what Pearl has classified as a "good season" in 2022-23, which had the potential to become a "very good year" had they hung on against No. 1 Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March. Despite the success, though, the team played in a manner that wasn't exactly in line with what Pearl traditionally likes to do.

Pearl's best teams get up and down the floor in a hurry and chuck up shots from 3-point range with what at times feels like reckless abandon. Only 35.2% of Auburn's shots were from beyond the arc last year, which was the lowest mark in Pearl's 10 years with the program.

With a new batch of sweet-shooting transfers and a five-star freshman on board, the Tigers appear poised to get back to what Pearl does best. Here are five bold predictions about Auburn ahead of the season opener against Baylor on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Denver Jones is Auburn's leading scorer

Auburn returns preseason All-SEC big man Johni Broome − he averaged a team-high 14.2 points per game last season − for a second year with the Tigers, but it'll be a newcomer getting the most buckets for the Tigers this go-around.

Florida International transfer Denver Jones is a pure scorer from all three levels with an emphasis on outside shooting, and he couples that ability with some under-the-radar athleticism that allows him to be a better-than-anticipated defensive presence; his approach vertical of 40 inches at Pro Day in September was No. 1 on the team.

Jones dropped a team-high 18 points and made half of his 3-pointers in Auburn's exhibition win over Auburn-Montgomery on Nov. 1.

Auburn reaches the Sweet 16 − at least

It's about time for the Tigers to have what Pearl would categorize as a "very good year" and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since they made their run to the Final Four in 2019.

Broome will be one of the best bigs in the country, Jones and other transfers like Chaney Johnson and Chad Baker-Mazara will be impactful and returners like Jaylin Williams will continue to be consistent producers. And that's without mentioning five-star freshman Aden Holloway.

Aden Holloway quickly becomes fan favorite

Holloway is a scorer through and through. His small stature − he's listed at 6-foot-1, 178 pounds − could make him a target for opposing offenses to attack, but that can be covered up and forgiven because of his impact on the offensive end.

Holloway, who is expected to play versus Baylor after recovering from an ankle injury, isn't afraid to shoot from long range, and he put that on display by knocking down all four of his 3-point attempts in Auburn's open scrimmage Oct. 21.

Tigers fans love their small and crafty guards − Jared Harper, Sharife Cooper and even Wendell Green Jr. − and Holloway is next up.

No one sniffs 30-plus minutes per game

The strength of Auburn comes from its depth. Pearl has said before he plans to run a true 10-man rotation, which is presumed to consist of Holloway and Tre Donaldson at point guard, Jones and KD Johnson at shooting guard, Baker-Mazara and Chris Moore at small forward, Johnson and Williams at power forward and Broome and Dylan Cardwell at center. Lior Berman, who got on the floor at points last year, is in the mix, too.

As a result, no one on Auburn's team will come close to an average of 30 minutes per game. There may be exceptions toward the end of the schedule or in the postseason, but that season average won't start with a three.

Chaney Johnson becomes Auburn's next highlight machine

From Malik Dunbar to Devan Cambridge to Allen Flanigan, the Tigers have enjoyed a run of years with a player on their roster with a deep bag of tricks on breakaway dunks. Flanigan would often ignite the crowd at Neville Arena last season and swing momentum with violent slams.

But he's now at Ole Miss, and the torch needs to be passed. It'll be Alabama-Huntsville transfer Chaney Johnson, who can really get up and throw it down when he's got space.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball bold predictions: Why the Tigers will make Sweet 16