Transfer forward Dillon Mitchell ranks Auburn in top-three following visit

Former five-star recruit and Texas forward Dillon Mitchell came away with nothing but positive reviews following his visit to Auburn on Tuesday. The Tampa, Florida native, who visited Auburn during his high school recruitment, said his second trip to the Plains was “pretty dope”.

More specifically, Mitchell cited the history of the winning culture the Tigers have enjoyed under head coach Bruce Pearl. That culture, along with the fact Pearl has developed players with the same skillset as Mitchell into NBA Draft picks, is the main reason the 6-foot-8 impending junior has Auburn listed in his top 3 destinations.

The talented forward specifically mentioned the career arc of former Tiger and current Cleveland Cavalier Issac Okoro. “Isaac Okoro, you look down the line of those big wings he’s gotten to the next level. That would be the ultimate decision as far as my decision to come here, if I were to come here. The history of Auburn, the history of Pearl, who he’s gotten to the next level, the winning culture, those are all things I’m looking at.”

Along with Auburn, Mitchell has Cincinnati and Miami listed among his top 3 schools. Out of those three, Mitchell’s most direct path to stardom is likely with the Bearcats, as both Auburn (Johni Broome) and Miami (Norchad Omier) already roster uber-talented front-court options.

Even with Broome blocking Mitchell’s chance to be “the guy” in Auburn, the forward sees himself as a fit on the Tigers roster, “They have a team full of position-less guys. Switching one through five, that’s one thing, I’m big on the defensive end. I can get out and guard and can run, a lot of things that fit my playing style.”

The coveted transfer is still days, and possibly weeks, away from making his decision, but he could be closer to becoming a Tiger after a successful visit. If Bruce Pearl was able to land his talents, Auburn’s rotation would look to be almost set heading into next season.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire