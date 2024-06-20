Transfer expert reveals the two Aston Villa options Chelsea will buy after Ian Maatsen deal

It looks like as part of the deal for Aston Villa to buy Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, which looks like being just over his release clause, Chelsea will then buy a player from Villa.

It’s not a swap deal, they will be separate deals. But it all looks like it’s been part of the same agreement in the Maatsen to Villa talks.

Maatsen is not done yet, but the fee has been agreed between the clubs and it looks like the left back now just has to agree personal terms.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had all the latest going out on his X page yesterday throughout the afternoon and evening, and then late last night, he revealed the Villa players that are the options that Chelsea will buy from them.

Duran could still be the one

Striker Jhon Duran, who has been heavily linked with making a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, could still be the one who goes to Chelsea from Villa as part of these Maatsen talks.

That is according to Romano, who also says it could be a Villa academy player OR Duran.

On his Playback show on X last night, Romano said: “As part of the Ian Maatsen deal, Chelsea will buy an Aston Villa player. They could reactivate the Duran deal or buy a young player from the Villa Academy. All separate deals.”

I just hope whoever it is we are apparently signing from Villa that we have got a good deal for them and if it is Duran, we aren’t going to pay the silly fees like £40m that we have seen floating around in recent weeks.