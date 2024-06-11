Transfer expert provides Jadon Sancho update ahead of summer transfer window

Manchester United have put winger Jadon Sancho for sale this summer as they plan to end his disappointing spell at the club.

The English winger joined the club with huge expectations of becoming a fan favourite due to his impressive displays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

However, it ended up being one of Man United worst signings in the recent era, with the club now putting the player for sale and looking to get £40m for him this summer, as per BBC.

The 24-year-old loves Dortmund and would be happy to join them but the situation could change with other clubs expected to enter the race to sign him, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

He spoke to Caught Offside and discussed the future of the Man United outcast, who hasn’t featured for the club since his public feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

Romano said:

“A lot of fans have been asking me more about the Sancho situation, but for the moment all I know is what I’ve shared, so I don’t have information yet on other clubs who could join the race along with Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho enjoyed a successful time at Borussia Dortmund after joining on loan from Man United.

“What I’ve been told is that Man United expect other clubs to join the race, not only Dortmund. As for Sancho, he loves BVB and staying there has always been his priority but the financial package could be an issue, so that’s why the situation is 100% open.”

The transfer expert also mentioned the club’s need to sell Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood in order to raise funds for the potential signing of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who is also attracting attention from Chelsea.

Jadon Sancho can help raise Man United’s transfer budget

Man United will have to act smartly in the transfer window this summer and waste no time in concluding deals for the club’s primary targets.

The club should find a solution for the future of Sancho, who is set to be sold by United regardless of who the manager is next season.

Sancho helped Dortmund to reach the Champions League final in 2023-24 and his fine performances for the Bundesliga side is bound to attract interest from clubs across Europe.

More Stories / Latest News

Transfer expert provides Jadon Sancho update ahead of summer transfer window

Jun 11 2024, 14:51

United dubbed ‘main interested party’ over Liverpool in pursuit of 22-y/o with release clause in contract

Jun 11 2024, 14:35

Erik ten Hag fears missing out on Man United transfer targets due to INEOS delay

Jun 11 2024, 14:18