Transfer expert debunks rumours of Rudiger’s potential Real Madrid exit amid Saudi links

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is keen to remain at Santiago Bernabeu this summer despite rumours linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

That’s according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the German defender is not planning a move to Saudi Arabia. He considers Madrid’s project the best in the world.

Several SPL clubs have expressed interest in Rudiger, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, but the defender is not negotiating an exit and is focusing solely on Madrid.

Rudiger had an exceptional 2023/24 season with Los Blancos. He was a crucial member of Carlo Ancelotti’s side that won the La Liga and Champions League titles.

The former Chelsea star delivered the match-winning assist in the dramatic Champions League semi-final comeback victory over Bayern Munich in the second leg.

He also starred in Madrid’s 4-1 Supercopa de Espana final victory over Barcelona in January.

Rudiger was a mainstay in the Madrid backline last term, making 48 appearances across all competitions. He netted two goals and assisted three.

The 31-year-old only missed two games due to injuries and was a dominant force in defence.

While he only managed three La Liga clean sheets, Rudiger was nearly unbeatable in the air, winning 69% of his aerial duels. He was also dominant in ground battles, boasting a remarkable 63% success rate.

The German centre-back is in the prime years of his career and has already established himself as a crucial player for Los Blancos.

He has two years left on his contract and is determined to continue with the European champions next season, shutting down rumours of a potential Saudi move.

Meanwhile, Madrid are on the market for fresh recruits to bolster their options in defence and have set their sights on Lille teenager Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old phenom is attracting plenty of interest after an exceptional campaign with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Madrid are one of the leading candidates keen on his signature, but they are facing competition from Manchester United, who are reportedly prepared to offer above market price to seal a deal for Yoro.