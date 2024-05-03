Transfer DT Damonic Williams chooses Oklahoma over Texas, LSU

The Oklahoma Sooners earned a massive win in the transfer portal. Damonic Williams opted to take his talents from TCU to Norman.

Reportedly, the recruiting matchup came down to Oklahoma, Texas, LSU and Missouri with Texas and Oklahoma most mentioned toward the end of the recruitment.

The move is in some ways peculiar and in other ways not. For Williams, the move means opting against playing for a playoff team on the cusp of more success. In some ways it is reminiscent of the Oschaun Mathis edge rusher recruitment that Texas ultimately lost.

In other ways the move makes sense. The read from afar was that Williams had a fondness for Oklahoma heading into the portal. For that reason, I wrote that I wouldn’t hold my breath about Texas winning out for the talented defensive tackle. Still some thought the Longhorns would climb into the race.

Ultimately, the team to which it appeared Williams intended to transfer was the one he ended up choosing.

The addition is a huge get for the Sooners who have little margin against a loaded schedule. Oklahoma will face Texas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU away from Norman with games against Tennessee and Alabama at home.

Whether or not the addition of Williams moves the needle for the Sooners is to be seen, but it could increase their chances of winning in closer games. It provides another challenge for the Texas offense to address when it game plans for Oklahoma over the offseason.

For Texas, it thwarts an opportunity to further solidify a contender.

The roster outlook isn’t dire. The cupboard isn’t bare after adding Arizona defensive tackles Bill Norton and Tiaoalii Savea. The players in house are as good in Austin as anywhere not named Georgia or Ohio State. It’s still a miss for head coach Steve Sarkisian and company.

We’ll keep an eye on whether or not Texas adds anyone on the interior moving forward in the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Former TCU Standout DL Damonic Williams has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 320 DL totaled 60 Tackles, 9.5 TFL, & 4.5 Sacks in his time at TCU Was the Top Available DL in the Portal (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/Yq4pZNCDu3 pic.twitter.com/Ebe1zvSKX1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire