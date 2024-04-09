Transfer defensive back making an impact during spring practice

Brian Kelly landed a talented defensive back out of the transfer portal for the 2024 recruiting class. Jardin Gilbert is a 6-foot-1, 197-pound safety who is originally from White Castle, Louisiana, but has played for Texas A&M for the past three years.

He appeared in 25 games for the Aggies during his three years there. He played in all 12 games as a freshman and he played in 11 games as a Sophomore. He finished his sophomore season with 61 tackles and two interceptions.

Last season, he only played in two games before being sidelined for the year with a shoulder injury.

You can pencil in Jardin Gilbert as one of LSU's starting safeties. "JG" as I've heard him called on the practice field has done nothing short of impress this spring. The Texas A&M transfer seems right at home just across the street from where he played high school ball!#LSU pic.twitter.com/N17VuMbPUC — John Eads WAFB-TV (@JohnEadsWAFB) April 7, 2024

With Gilbert being back home and right across the street from where he played his high school ball, he is acclimating very well to the new coaching staff.

Kelly has had to rebuild his secondary mainly via the transfer portal for the past two seasons. Hopefully, Gilbert will help the young guns on the roster with adapting to SEC play.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire