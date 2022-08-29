Transfer deadline live updates: Manchester United, Chelsea near massive signings
European soccer's summer transfer window will shut on Thursday, Sept. 1, and in the final days before deadline day, clubs in the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 are in races against the clock.
Manchester United, for example, is trying to finalize a lucrative move for Ajax winger Antony, all while sorting out Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future.
Chelsea, meanwhile, reportedly sent Leicester defender Wesley Fofana to the U.S. for a medical ahead of what appears to be an $80 million-plus move.
As the deadline approaches, Yahoo Sports will track the latest happenings here — with a rundown of the biggest stories below.
Transfer news live tracker
Manchester United is reportedly finalizing a deal for Martin Dubravka, the 33-year-old Newcastle goalkeeper who spent a few impressive years at St. James' Park, but lost his starting place this season to Nick Pope.
The question now becomes: Could he unseat David De Gea?
Dubravka is far more comfortable on the ball than De Gea, and that's why United swooped for him — manager Erik Ten Hag prefers a goalkeeper who's as accomplished on the ball as he is saving shots.
De Gea, to be clear, is still the No. 1 until further notice, and should retain that title as long as he plays to his abilities. But Ten Hag now has a legitimate alternative if De Gea's mistakes multiply.
Welcome to transfer deadline week!
To get you caught up on Monday's top storylines as we kick off our live coverage:
— Antony and Wesley Fofana are both en route to medicals ahead of big-money moves to Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively
— There is no concrete movement in the Cristiano Ronaldo saga
— The status of negotiations between Chelsea, Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is up in the air
— English clubs, in general, are bossing the market, and could end up spending as much as their rivals in the other four "big five" leagues combined
The Guardian and Transfermarkt have useful lists of all the done deals throughout the summer.
Latest on Cristiano Ronaldo
The latest reports surrounding Ronaldo suggest that his agent, Jorge Mendes, approached Napoli about a potential move — but that Ronaldo has since turned it down.
In one proposed deal, Man United would have reportedly sent a nine-figure transfer fee plus Ronaldo, with a large chunk of his salary covered, to Napoli in exchange for 23-year-old Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen. But the deal, for several reasons, appears to be off.
So Ronaldo's situation is the same as it has been for weeks now. He wants to leave United for a Champions League contender. But no Champions League contender seems to want him.
Will Christian Pulisic leave Chelsea?
After reports of interest from Man United, Newcastle and others, and speculation that Pulisic might want to leave Chelsea for more playing time elsewhere, it now appears that he'll stay put. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported Monday that Pulisic and English midfielder Conor Gallagher "are expected to stay at Chelsea, barring a bid for either player that is too good to refuse."
And this, of course, was always the most likely and most sensible outcome. Pulisic, unlike other players, does not need regular starts to affirm his place in the U.S. men's national team ahead of the World Cup. And none of his options would have guaranteed him regular starts anyway. Despite playing sparingly in Chelsea's first four Premier League games, he will get enough minutes as the Champions League and League Cup make the early-season calendar increasingly busy.
When does the transfer window shut?
The window shuts on Thursday in all the major leagues, but the exact transfer deadline is different in different countries.
In England and Spain, the window shuts at 6 p.m. ET.
In Germany, it closes much earlier, at noon ET.
In France, it closes an hour later, at 7 p.m. ET.
Done deals
For a day-by-day and club-by-club rundown of all the transfers completed so far this summer in the big five leagues, The Guardian has a comprehensive list.