Transfer deadline day LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man Utd, Tottenham latest rumours and deals

Transfer deadline day is here with several Premier League teams looking set for a busy end to the window. Everton are aiming to sign Dele Alli on a permanent deal from Tottenham following the appointment of Frank Lampard, who has offered the former England international a chance to revive his career. It comes after Spurs completed the double signing of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, with Tanguy Ndombele also leaving the club after agreeing to rejoin Lyon on loan until the end of the season.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived in Barcelona ahead of a potential loan deal that hinged on Ousmane Dembele’s move to Paris Saint-Germain - but negotiations for the 32-year-old are on the verge of collapse due to the striker’s wage demands. Newcastle and West Ham are set to compete for the loan signing of Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, while Donny van de Beek could also be on the move as he edges closer to joining Everton. Rangers, meanwhile, are leading the race to sign Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus.

We’ll bring you all the latest rumours and done deals right here as the transfer window ticks down to it’s final moments - it’ll all be over at 11pm GMT in the Premier League and Championship, with Scotland having another hour thereafter. Follow all the latest transfer rumours on deadline day below:

Jesse Lingard is staying put at Manchester United until the end of the season, according to The Athletic. His contract ends this summer and it sounds as if the club are happy for it to run down at Old Trafford rather than at a top-four rival like West Ham or a potential future rival in big-spending Newcastle United.

🚨 Jesse Lingard has been told by Man Utd he will not be allowed to leave before transfer window shuts. Despite Newcastle & West Ham pushing for #DeadlineDay loan, 29yo will stay at #MUFC + go into the final 6 months of his deal @TheAthleticUK #NUFC #WHUFC https://t.co/KkpEZjuRWZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2022

Alli undergoes Everton medical

The Dele Alli transfer is close, and it sounds like Frank Lampard played his role in securing the midfielder’s services for Everton.

Dele Alli has just started his medical with Everton. Contract signing, next step. Frank Lampard had a direct contact with Dele in the morning. 🔵🩺 #EFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Tottenham’s Gil joins Valencia on loan

Dele Alli is on the verge of joining Everton and Bryan Gil is another outgoing from Spurs today, heading to Valencia on loan. Gil joined Tottenham last summer from Sevilla and has looked lively in his few appearances for the club, but hasn’t been able to hold down a place in the team and has barely featured for latest manager Antonio Conte.

Bryan Gil has joined La Liga side Valencia CF on loan until the end of the season.



Best of luck, Bryan! 💪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Steer heads to Luton

Aston Villa confirm back-up goalkeeper Jed Steer is heading to Luton Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Aston Villa can confirm that Jed Steer has joined Luton Town on loan.



Wishing you all the best, @JedSteer. 💪 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 31, 2022

Everton closing in on Donny van de Beek

Everton have been busy today and they are set to conclude the signing of Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United, as well as Dele Alli signing permanently from Tottenham, in the coming hours.

Two No 8s joining the club would suggest Frank Lampard could be set to play a 4-3-3 formation, something he used to good effect at Chelsea initially.

Donny van de Beek has just signed his contract as new Everton player on straight loan from Manchester United. Next one, Dele Alli after medical tests. 🔵✍🏻 #EFC



Official statements in the coming hours. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Newcastle in pole position to land Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard’s future remains in limbo with only a few hours left in the window. West Ham carry a strong interest after his success at the London Stadium last season, but Manchester United are reluctant to let Lingard go to a top-four rival.

That means Newcastle are the favourites right now, although whether they can come to an agreement with Manchester United over a loan fee remains to be seen.

Manchester United still don’t want to loan Jesse Lingard to West Ham as they’re a rival for fourth place. Leaves the path clear for Newcastle if they can agree it with United #mufc #whufc #nufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 31, 2022

Dele Alli on his way to Everton

It sounds like Dele Alli is ready to depart Tottenham. The 25-year-old joined as a teenager and has had some good times in north London, earning 37 England caps along the way, but his career has stalled and a fresh start could be just what’s needed.

Frank Lampard’s Everton is the destination, in an odd deal which will see him move for free but rack up plenty of cost for Everton should he succeed at Goodison Park.

#thfc Understand Dele to join Everton on an initial free transfer, with £10m due after he plays 20 games. Fee could rise to over £30m, depending on performances/success. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 31, 2022

Tottenham complete double deadline day signings of Kulusevski and Bentancur

Full report from Karl Matchett on Tottenham’s double deal

Tottenham have finally managed to get two transfer deals over the line on deadline day, completing a double swoop from Juventus to land Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Antonio Conte had been vocal about needing to improve the players at his disposal if Spurs were to continue their hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League and return to Champions League football next season, and he has now been boosted by this twin addition after a month of frustration.

After being beaten to Adama Traore and Luis Diaz by Barcelona and Liverpool respectively, the signing of Kulusevski brings pace and ball-carrying ability from wide areas of attack to Conte’s team. He joins on an 18-month loan for a reported fee of £8.3m, with an option to make the deal permanent for £29.2m in future.

Bentancur, meanwhile, makes an immediate permanent switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, joining for £16m rising to £21m with performance-related add-ons.

More here:

Spurs complete double deadline day signings of Kulusevski and Bentancur from Juve

No more incomings expected at Spurs after Kulusevski, Bentancur deals

Tottenham Hotspur are not expected to make any more signings following the announcements of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus. It means Antonio Conte’s side will miss out on a right wing-back after top target Adama Traore joined Barcelona.

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Tottenham’s remaining business is likely to be outgoings, with Dele Alli on the verge of joining Everton in a permanent transfer.

The deal is set to be a free transfer with a £10million payment dependent on appearances.

DONE DEAL! Tottenham sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus

16:47 , Jamie Braidwood

And confirmation, too, from Spurs on the Kulusevski deal. “We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit,” Tottenham said. “The attacking midfielder joins us on an 18-month loan with an option to buy from the Serie A side.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.



Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! 🇸🇪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

DONE DEAL! Tottenham sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus

Confirmation from Spurs that they have signed Bentancur on a permanent deal. The Uruguay international has signed a contract until 2026.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.



Welcome to Spurs, Rodrigo! 🇺🇾 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

DONE DEAL! Juventus confirm Kulusevski’s Tottenham move

16:25 , Jamie Braidwood

And there’s the second! Juventus confirming now that Dejan Kulusevski has also joined Spurs.

UFFICIALE | Dejan #Kulusevski passa al Tottenham @SpursOfficial.



Grazie di tutto e buona fortuna, Dejan 🏹 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022

DONE DEAL! Juventus confirm Bentancur’s Tottenham move

Tottenham have signed Rodrigo Bentancur on a permanent deal from Juventus, a post from the Italian club has confirmed.

UFFICIALE | Rodrigo #Bentancur passa al Tottenham @SpursOfficial.



Grazie di tutto e buona fortuna, Rodrigo 💪🏻 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022

DONE DEAL! Nat Phillips joins Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old played a key role in Liverpool’s qualification for the Champions League last season but his made just three appearances so far this campaign.

Phillips was the target of several Premier League clubs, according to reports, including Burnley and Watford.

Nat Phillips has joined @afcbournemouth on loan until the end of the season.



Good luck, Nat! 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2022

Aubameyang move to Barcelona on verge of collapse

Latest from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney on the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

Arsenal and Barcelona cannot come to an agreement on the format of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's wage demands, putting the move under significant threat.

The 32-year-old is understood to be paid around £350,000 a week, and Barcelona's budget could not extend to that without getting Ousmane Dembele off the budget.

The Independent reported earlier on Monday that the Catalan club had offered Dembele to Arsenal, but he had no interest in going, and they ultimately couldn't find an option for him.

That put the Aubameyang deal under strain to the point that Barcelona are being forced to walk, pending any dramatic late turnarounds.

More here:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to Barcelona blocked over wage demands

Newcastle and West Ham target late loan for Jesse Lingard

15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle United and West Ham have revived their interest in Jesse Lingard, though it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will sanction a late loan move before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Lingard has been granted permission to leave by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, with his playing time limited at Old Trafford and his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Newcastle all but pulled out of a deal for Lingard last week after failing to reach an agreement with United over the loan fee involved, which included a potential £12m bonus should they avoid relegation.

Talks between the two clubs are now on again in the hope of agreeing an eleventh-hour deal.

More here:

Newcastle and West Ham target late Jesse Lingard loan

BREAKING: Aubameyang loan to Barcelona off - reports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s loan move to Barcelona is on the verge of collapse.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that talks over a loan move have broken down over the striker’s salary.

Aubameyang flew to Spain this morning, with Arsenal said to be surprised by his arrival in Barcelona as the two clubs had yet to agree to a deal.

More follows

DONE DEAL! Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Tottenham

Tanguy Ndombele is back at Lyon, two-and-a-half years after joining Tottenham on a club record deal.

The Ligue 1 side have signed Ndombele on loan with an option to buy, with the midfielder not having a future at Spurs under Antonio Conte.

BREAKING: Lampard urges Everton to pursue permanent deal for Dele

Frank Lampard has told the Everton hierarchy he is interested in a permanent deal for Tottenham Hotspur‘s Dele Alli as he feels he can help revitalise his career.

The two clubs are currently engaged in discussions about a move before the window closes, which also represents the first serious interest in the England international.

Latest from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney:

Frank Lampard urges Everton to pursue Dele Alli move

Ramsey agrees to join Rangers on loan from Juventus - reports

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Aaron Ramsey is set to join Rangers on loan from Juventus.

The Wales international is undergoing a medical in Glasgow after the Scottish champions won the race to sign the 31-year-old midfielder amid interest from Premier League clubs.

It has been reported that Juventus will cover a significant portion of Ramsey’s wages, while Rangers will have an option to buy the former Arsenal player at the end of the season.

Tottenham still open to letting Dele Alli leave, Everton linked

It’s been a quiet day at Tottenham so far, with a number of incomings and outgoings still to be announced. Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are undergoing medicals at Spurs while Tanguy Ndombele has agreed to join Lyon on loan, although all of those deals are still yet to be confirmed.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte remains open to letting Dele Alli leave before the window shuts, as well as Giovani Lo Celso. Everton have emerged as an option for Dele , while Newcastle and Southampton have also been linked.

If Dele was to join the club on deadline day, it would have to be on a permanent deal as the impending loan signing of Donny van de Beek would see Everton fill their quota of Premier League loans.

But according to reports this afternoon, Everton are now exploring a permanent deal for the former England international, following the appointment of Frank Lampard as permanent manager.

Newcastle set to be snubbed by Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of striker Hugo Ekitike after the 19-year-old turned down the chance to join the Premier League club.

Newcastle agreed a fee with Reims this morning for the forward, who has scored eight goals in Ligue 1 this season, but L’Equipe are reporting that the Frenchman has rejected the move.

According to reports, Ekitike wants to complete his first season with Reims, his hometown club, and has doubts over Newcastle given their position of 18th in the Premier League table.

Barcelona, Arsenal left surprised by Aubameyang's arrival

It has been reported in both Spain and England that Barcelona and Arsenal were left surprised by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arriving at an airport in the city before a deal between the two clubs had been fully agreed.

Aubameyang arrived at El Prat Airport this morning in anticipation of the proposed loan agreement but, as reported by The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Barcelona must first reduce their wage bill and are looking to offload Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants Aubameyang to leave before the end of the window but the Gunners were not expecting the striker to fly to Spain.

BREAKING: Manchester City confirm Julian Alvarez signing

Manchester City have completed the €17m (£14.2m) signing of Julian Alvarez, with the 22-year-old set to remain at River Plate for the rest of the season.

Alvarez has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions though will only join up with his new club during the summer at the earliest.

The 22-year-old ended River’s most recent campaign with 24 goals in 46 games across all competitions, while also finishing as the Argentine top flight’s leading scorer.

Alvarez has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in South American football, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Internazionale among those interested in his signing.

The signing of Alvarez is not expected to change City’s plans for the summer transfer market, when a striker will be considered the top priority.

More from the Independent's Mark Critchley:

Manchester City complete €17m signing of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez

BREAKING: Manchester City confirm Julian Alvarez signing

We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️



⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2022

Lingard holds further talks with Rangnick amid Newcastle, West Ham offers

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reiterated to Jesse Lingard that he would allow the England international to leave the club on loan before the transfer window shuts.

Newcastle have submitted an offer to sign Lingard on loan but refused to match United’s valuation, which included a significant relegation survival clause of around £12 million.

Lingard wants to leave the club in order to get more game time and improve his chances of returning to Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar - and according to reports the 29-year-old met with Rangnick on Monday.

It is believed the German will not stand in Lingard's way, leaving it up to the United hierarchy to accept one of the offers made to them. West Ham, who signed Lingard on loan last season in a successful spell, are also said to have come back in for the midfielder.

Ramsey closes in on Rangers move

Rangers are leading the chase to sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in what would be a sensational signing for the Scottish champions.

Ramsey has been allowed to leave Juventus and Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal with the Italian club over a loan move with option to buy.

The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell reports that Ramsey has arrived in Glasgow ahead of the move, which would see Rangers beat competition from Premier League clubs for the Wales international.

Latest as Newcastle chase Ekitike, West Ham pursue Nunez

Doubts have emerged over Newcastle’s hopes of signing Hugo Ekitike from Reims. The Premier League club have agreed a fee for the 20-year-old striker but Sky Sports News report that the player is yet to be convinced the move, with time running out to get a deal over the line.

West Ham, meanwhile, have also hit trouble in their bid for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The Guardian are reporting that Benfica are not listening to offers for the Uruguay international.

Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new manager

Lampard said: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton. I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

“You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”

The announcement of Donny van de Beek’s loan signing is expected to follow:

Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new manager

13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

It brings the Toffees’ chaotic search for a new manager to an end after Wayne Rooney rejected an approach and Vitor Pereira’s lack of credentials and connection to the agent Kia Joorabchian caused backlash among supporters.

The appointment marks Lampard’s return to the dugout almost exactly a year after he was sacked by Chelsea, where he guided the club to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup final.

Everton appoint Frank Lampard as new manager

BREAKING: Everton confirm Lampard appointment

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Not a transfer, but a huge announcement.

Welcome to Everton Football Club, Frank Lampard! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LuGqBCrrE7 — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

Carrasco set for Atletico stay despite late Spurs bid

Yannick Carrasco is expected to remain at Atletico Madrid despite late interest from Premier League clubs.

According to reports, Tottenham saw a late bid for the Belgium international turned down while Newcastle were also said to have held talks with the 28-year-old.

Carrasco’s release clause - believed to be in the region of €60 million - has recently expired and Atletico do not want to let Carrasco leave this late in the window.

Transfer deadline day: Deals imminent amid medicals

Here are just a few of the deals that are awaiting confirmation following medicals:

Bentancur and Kulusevski to Tottenham

Van de Beek to Everton

Targett to Newcastle

Ndombele to Lyon

Gil to Valencia

Barcelona offer Dembele to Arsenal as part of Aubameyang deal

Barcelona have investigated whether Ousmane Dembele could go to Arsenal as part of a deal to send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the other way.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants the 32-year-old out of his squad and Barcelona are one of the few possible options interested, but they need to clear up space on their wage bill.

The Catalan club may struggle to afford the Gabon international’s wages otherwise and a deal could hinge on Dembele leaving on deadline day.

Latest from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney:

Barcelona offer Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal as part of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

Arsenal not expected to replace Aubameyang

Arsenal are unlikely to sign a replacement striker for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should the 32-year-old’s loan move to Barcelona go through today.

Aubameyang has arrived in Barcelona as he looks to complete a move to the LaLiga side until the end of the season.

The striker had been frozen out by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after he was stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach and it leaves Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as the only remaining strikers at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with various strikers throughout the window, including Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. Dusan Vlahovic was another target before his move to Juventus.

Bournemouth interested in Liverpool duo

Bournemouth have approached Liverpool over potentially singing centre-back Nat Phillips and full-back Neco Williams on loan until the end of the season.

According to several reports, Liverpool would be open to letting Phillips leave on loan if there are no suitors for a £15 million permanent transfer.

Bournemouth are third in the Championship as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Manchester City preparing Julian Alvarez deal

Manchester City are set to announce the signing of Argentina striker Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

The Premier League leaders have agreed terms with River for the 22-year-old, who scored 18 goals as the club won the league last season.

Alvarez is expected to return to Argentina on loan once the deal is completed.

Ramsey set for Juventus exit

Juventus are trying to arrange a deal for Aaron Ramsey to leave the club, and the Wales international is attracting interest from the Premier League.

It has emerged, however, that Scottish champions Rangers are leading the race for the 31-year-old, who has fallen out of favour at the Serie A side.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Rangers have made a loan offer with option to buy, with Ramsey set to make a decision.

Meanwhile, the Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that Ramsey will chose between Rangers and two rival offers from the Premier League.

Arsenal’s Aubameyang arrives in Barcelona

Meanwhile, footage on social media appears to show Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arriving at Barcelona airport ahead of his loan move from Arsenal.

Tottenham’s Gil arrives in Valencia ahead of loan move

Tottenham forward Bryan Gil has arrived in Valencia ahead of his loan move to the LaLiga club.

Gil, 20, has yet to start Premier League for Tottenham following his transfer from Sevilla last summer.

The Spain international will join Valencia until the end of the season and it has been reported that his deal does not include an option to buy.

🚨 FICHAJE CERRADO #VCF



🛬 Llegada de BRYAN GIL a Valencia



🇪🇦 Extremo izquierdo de 20 años



🆕 Nuevo fichaje del Valencia CF



📝 Cedido hasta junio



📹 @SalvaGomis97 pic.twitter.com/EW5q9i8YlY — Tribuna Deportiva (@TribunaVCF) January 31, 2022

Aubameyang’s Barcelona move comes down to deadline day

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to complete a deadline day move to Barcelona but the striker’s exit from Arsenal could depend on other deals at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele to leave the club, with Paris Saint-Germain agreeing personal terms with the France international winger. However, Barcelona are also holding out for a £20 million fee, which is delaying the transfer.

Aubameyang is unlikely to join Barcelona unless Dembele moves on given the financial difficulties at the club. Elsewhere at Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah is expected to stay and enter the final six months of his contract despite interest from Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Incomings are unlikely, however, with Arsenal running out of time in their pursuit of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

Done deal! Burnley complete signing of Wout Weghorst

Burnley have signed Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a reported fee of £12 million.

The Netherlands international replaces Chris Wood at Turf Moor and will wear the number 9 shirt.

At 6’6”, Weghorst will fit in with Sean Dyche’s team as Burnley look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Burnley and will join training this week ahead of next weekend’s match against Watford.

Burnley close to completing Weghorst signing

A giant is about to arrive at Turf Moor...

Targett arrives at Newcastle ahead of loan deal

Matt Targett has arrived at Newcastle’s training ground for a medical ahead of his loan move from Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old is set to join the club until the end of the season and would become Newcastle’s fourth January signing after Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.

Burnley close to completing Weghorst signing

Burnley will today hope to complete the signing of Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg.

After losing Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle, Burnley have moved to finalise a £12 million deal for the 29-year-old.

Weghorst, who is 6’6”, has scored 17, 16 and 20 goals in his last three Bundesliga seasons and played for Netherlands at Euro 2020 this summer.

Carrasco attracting Premier League interest

Atletico Madrid and Belgium wing-back Yannick Carrasco has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle and Tottenham, according to reports.

Foot Mercado report that Carrasco has recently changed agents and is open to leaving the LaLiga champions on deadline day.

Carrasco, a versatile wide player who can also play in attack, has a £60m released clause so it would be a sensational move if either Newcastle or Tottenham pull it off.

Newcastle approach Aston Villa over Targett loan

Newcastle are favourites to sign Aston Villa left back Matt Targett on loan with the two clubs reportedly reaching an agreement over a deal until the end of the season.

Villa signed Lucas Digne from Everton earlier in the window with the Frenchman taking Targett’s place in the team and Newcastle are keen to improve their defensive options.

Newcastle are also close to completing deals for defender Dan Burn and striker Hugo Ekitke, while Jesse Lingard remains keen on a loan move from Manchester United.

Tottenham set to beat Aston Villa for Juventus midfielder

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and are hopeful of completing a deal for the 24-year-old today.

Spurs are looking to sign two players from Juventus on deadline day, with forward Dejan Kulusevski in London for a medical as he looks set to join on loan with an option to buy.

Uruguay international Bentancur was linked with a move to Aston Villa earlier in the window but The Telegraph report he prefers a move to Tottenham and permanent deal appears close.

Director of football Fabio Paratici, who previously worked at Juventus, has moved to sign the player after he fell out of favour under Max Allegri.

Tottenham agree Valencia loan for Bryan Gil

Bryan Gil is set to join Tanguy Ndombele in leaving Tottenham on loan on deadline day, with Valencia reportedly agreeing terms for the 20-year-old Spain forward.

Gil joined Tottenham from Sevilla last summer after an impressive loan spell at Eibar but is yet to start a Premier League match for the club, with all of his nine appearances for the club coming off the bench.

Fabrizio Romano reports that unlike Ndombele, there is no option to buy clause included on Gil’s loan agreement.

West Ham running out of time to sign a striker

West Ham have not given up on signing Uruguay international Darwin Nunez after reportedly agreeing a fee with Benfica for the striker.

The Hammers, who have also been linked with Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike, are keen to bolster their attacking options but logistical issues could get in the way of a deal.

Nunez, 22, is in South America with Uruguay for their World Cup qualifiers and Sky Sports News report that West Ham have not left themselves enough time to complete the transfer.

The striker has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Benfica this season.

Lingard pushing United for Newcastle loan

Jesse Lingard has not given up on wanting to leave Manchester United on loan in search of regular game time - with Newcastle still keen for a deal.

According to the Athletic, Lingard has discussed the move with United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick and has pleaded for the club to lower their valuation.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has reported that United included a significant relegation survival clause in their loan terms, which could see Newcastle have to pay up to £16m if they were to sign Lingard until the end of the season.

Lingard has played just 24 minutes of Premier League football since Rangnick was appointed and the 29-year-old is desperate for more minutes in order to push for a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

Donny van de Beek expected to complete Everton loan

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to join Everton on loan until the end of the season.

United accepted loan offers from both Everton and Crystal Palace for the 24-year-old, who is yet to start a Premier League match this season.

Van de Beek is set to become Frank Lampard’s first signing as Everton manager and his appointment is also set to be announced today.

ESPN report that there will be no option to buy clause included in Van de Beek’s loan agreement as United want the Netherlands international back this summer.

Barcelona’s Dembele agrees terms with PSG

Ousmane Dembele has agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, according to several reports.

Barcelona want Dembele to leave the club before the end of the window but are holding out for a £20 million fee.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Dembele, who joined Barcelona on a club-record fee of around £115 million in 2017.

Tottenham and Lyon finalise loan deal for Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele is set to leave Tottenham on loan today as Lyon finalise the details of his return to the Ligue 1 club.

Ndombele, who broke Tottenham’s transfer record when he signed from Lyon in 2019, has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte.

Finishing touches on the deal, including whether a option to buy clause will be inserted, are being finalised today.

Newcastle make late bid for Ekitike

Newcastle have made a deadline day bid for Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have had a bid of around £25 million accepted for the 19-year-old, who has scored eight Ligue 1 goals this season.

West Ham have also been linked with the striker this January but Newcastle appear to have upped their efforts in order to sign Ekitike before the deadline.

Eriksen signs for Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest

Brentford’s director of football, Phil Giles, said: “We first discussed the possibility of Christian joining Brentford when we heard that he would be leaving Inter. It is fantastic that he is now with us.

“Naturally the process of signing Christian was more elongated than most transfers. I understand that many people will have questions about the process. In order to respect Christian’s medical confidentiality, we won’t be going into any details.

“Brentford fans can rest assured that we have undertaken significant due diligence to ensure that Christian is in the best possible shape to return to competitive football. Now Christian has made the decision to sign for Brentford, all parties want to focus fully on football.

“We are sure that Christian will make a big impact at Brentford and on the Premier League between now and the end of the season.”

Full report:

Christian Eriksen signs for Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

The explosive talent and traits which make Colombia star Luis Diaz Liverpool’s latest ideal signing

The top scorer for the top team in Portugal. More than a goal or assist every 90 minutes of league play. Two goals in the same Champions League group as the team keen to sign him and the Copa America’s joint-top scorer, along with a certain Lionel Messi.

It’s easy to see the broad strokes of the attacking play which have attracted Liverpool to Luis Diaz, with the Reds now hopeful of signing the FC Porto wide man before Monday’s transfer deadline.

There’s far more to his game though, and his personality, than mere goalscoring – however important that factor might eventually be in one of Europe’s top teams outlaying big money for his services.

The explosive talent and traits which make Diaz Liverpool’s latest ideal signing

AC Milan eye Dele Alli loan move

AC Milan are looking into a loan deal for Dele Alli on deadline day, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian giants would bring the Tottenham midfielder to the San Siro after a downward spiral for the former England international.

Antonio Conte’s arrival has failed to change his situation, with a lack of game time over several seasons now pushing him close to the exit.

Christian Eriksen hopes to join new Brentford teammates ‘very soon'

Christian Eriksen hopes to join up with his new Brentford teammates “very soon” after clinching his return to both the Premier League and London.

The former Spurs midfielder arrives from Inter Milan until the summer after working his way back to fitness following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

"I'm happy to announce I've signed for Brentford,” said the Dane. “I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon."

Brentford sign Christian Eriksen

Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Thomas Frank said: “I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a World Class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks. He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the Club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the Training Ground.”

It's Official, @ChrisEriksen8 is a Bee



🇩🇰 The Danish international will link up with Bees for rest of season



📄 https://t.co/6cDQ91l2dl#BrentfordFC #EriksenJoins pic.twitter.com/r57bj2FLJp — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2022

Barcelona in talks over to land Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal

Barcelona are in talks over a loan move for out-of-favour Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

ESPN report that the Gabon striker would join on loan with an option to buy, but the sticking point remains his reported £250k-per-week wages.

With 18 months left on his contract at the Emirates, Aubameyang has been frozen out after his relationship with Mikel Arteta deteriorated.

Wolves offered late opportunity to sign Aaron Ramsey

Wolves have been offered a late opportunity to sign Aaron Ramsey, with Juventus eager to move the Wales international before the deadline.

The former Arsenal star is out of favour in Turin, with the Mail claiming Bruno Lage can sign him on loan.

There is also interest from Burnley, Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle target Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan

The Manchester Evening News says Newcastle are hopeful of signing Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United.

The club is believed to be looking to cement a deal before the deadline to secure the 24-year-old goalkeeper until the end of the season

January transfer window: Biggest deals so far

Liverpool pulled off the biggest signing of the window in England so far by bringing in Porto’s Colombia winger Luis Diaz for around £37.5m with a further £12.5m) coming in potential bonuses.

While Newcastle clinched the signing of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for £35m with £6.6m in add-ons, plus Burnley striker Chris Wood for £25m and Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier for £12m.

Aston Villa have been busy too, signing Everton left-back Lucas Digne for £25m and handing Steven Gerrard Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan.

Chelsea join West Ham in race for Leeds star Raphinha

The Mail also reports Chelsea have registered an interest in a short-term deal for Leeds winger Raphinha, but they will need to fend off West Ham, who are also believed to be plotting a move.

The Hammers are also thought to be keen on Kalvin Phillips, who could partner up with England colleague Declan Rice after their successful partnership under Gareth Southgate.

Arsenal reject third Crystal Palace bid for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal have rejected a third Crystal Palace bid for out-of-contract striker Eddie Nketiah.

According to the Daily Mail, citing Sky Sports, the Gunners have turned down a third offer for the 22-year-old as they hope to convince him to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

However, there is still room for Crystal Palace to make another attempt before the deadline, while Newcastle are also believed to be interested.

Liverpool ‘hoping to strike last-gasp deal’ for Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Fulham over a deal for midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

The Liverpool Echo says the Reds have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old for a while and club bosses are eager to put pen to paper before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

However, the price could be a sticking point as Liverpool are adamant they will not pay over the odds for a player who could join for free in the summer.

Liverpool ‘hoping to strike last-gasp deal’ for Fabio Carvalho

Frank Lampard agrees two-and-a-half-year deal to become Everton boss – reports

Frank Lampard has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract as Everton manager, according to reports.

The former Chelsea boss is understood to have had a final interview in London on Friday, at which owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and other boards members were convinced the 43-year-old was the right man for the job.

The Merseyside club said no announcement was expected to be made on Sunday night.

Frank Lampard agrees two-and-a-half-year deal to become Everton boss, claim reports

Newcastle complete £35m signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, with the fee reported at £35 million. An additional £6.7m could be due in performance-related add-ons.

The 24-year-old spent two years with the Ligue 1 club, during which time he became a Brazil international and was a member of the national team U23 side which won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last year.

He becomes the Magpies’ third signing since the takeover of the club toward the end of last year, following the additions of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

Newcastle complete £35m signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool confirm signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto, their first major signing of the January transfer window.

The Reds made their move across the course of the week and agreed terms with his club, before flying a delegation out to Argentina, where Diaz is on international duty for a World Cup qualifier, to complete his medical.

Diaz has agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract running through to 2027, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

His new club have announced he will wear the No23 shirt, most recently vacated by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool confirm signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto

Newcastle ‘close’ to latest signing as January transfer deadline nears

Eddie Howe has revealed Newcastle United are “close” to making their third signing of the January transfer window but would not confirm whether or not Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is the player in question.

Howe said it would be “foolish” to name names despite reports that Newcastle have agreed a fee of up to £40million for the 24-year-old Brazil international, who could undergo a medical later on Friday.

“There’s nothing on individual players but we are hopeful we are getting close to completing a transfer,” Howe said. “You can guess (who it is) if you want but there’ll be no confirmation from me, I think that would be foolish of me.”

Newcastle ‘close’ to latest signing as January transfer deadline nears

Juventus complete €80m transfer of reported Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus have signed Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Italian club announced on Friday, with the deal worth up to a maximum of 80 million euros ($89.2m, £66.7m), plus other charges, making it the biggest transfer of the January window so far.

The 22-year-old, who is the joint-top scorer in Serie A this season with 17 goals, has signed a deal until June 2026 in Turin.

“Juventus... has reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the definitive acquisition... of the player Dusan Vlahovic for a fee of 70.0 million euros, payable in three years,” Juventus said in a statement.

“Plus the solidarity contribution envisaged by the FIFA regulations and ancillary charges for a total of 11.6 million euros. In addition, bonuses of up to a maximum of 10.0 million euros are envisaged for the achievement of growing sporting goals.”

Juventus complete €80m transfer of reported Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic