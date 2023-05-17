Transfer cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean flips from Vanderbilt football to Wisconsin

Nyzier Fourqurean, a NCAA Division II All-American cornerback at Grand Valley State who had previously committed to transfer to Vanderbilt, instead committed to Wisconsin on Tuesday, he announced via Twitter.

Fourqurean originally committed to Vanderbilt on May 7, but as he had not yet signed with the program, he was able to flip to the Badgers nine days later.

His flip leaves the Commodores without a transfer commitment in the spring period. They took one scholarship transfer in the fall period: Aeneas DiCosmo, an edge rusher from Stanford. Vanderbilt has one open scholarship after cornerback Jadais Richard opted to transfer to Miami, which could enable it to take one more portal player.

The window has closed for undergraduate players to enter the transfer portal; however, such players can commit to a new school at any time. Players who have graduated may enter the portal at any time.

Richard was the lone player the Commodores lost to the portal in the spring period.

