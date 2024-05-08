Transfer class bringing frontcourt size to Illinois in 2024-25

(WCIA) — As Illinois continues to finalize its roster for the 2024-25 season, size in the frontcourt has emerged as a highlight for the new team.

Transfers Tre White, Tomislav Ivisic and Ben Humrichous are all expected to bring size and veteran experience to the team next season. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood praised the versatility of that group and how each individual player will contribute.

“Ben is a guy who has deep, deep range,” said Underwood. He shoots it well beyond the NBA arc. He’s going to be a high-clip guy, but yet I think he’s a guy who could play booty ball. You can open the paint, you can create match-ups. I think you’re talking about a frontcourt that you could see three of them on the court together.”

Illinois continues to finalize the roster and schedule for 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.