Transfer from Chattanooga ready to get to work for Florida basketball

Florida basketball welcomed its latest transfer over the past weekend, quickly taking the steps to make sure that the program returns with an upgraded team from last season.

Former Chattanooga power forward Sam Alexis made an official visit to Gainesville and it seems like both parties are eager to get started for the 2024-25 campaign.

Alexis spoke with Swamp247, detailing his trip and why he made the rapid decision to join the Gators. The Apopka, Florida, native is returning to his home state and thinks that UF will be his best chance to make it into the NBA.

“I just want to compete at the highest level and show that I belong here,” Alexis said. “I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NBA, but I’m focused on what’s in front of me which is just getting better this offseason and getting stronger and more athletic. That SEC bounce is crazy.”

The 6-foot-9-inch power forward is also ecstatic about what head coach Todd Golden has to bring to the table and is looking for a coach that’s loud on the sidelines to keep him and the team in check.

“I feel like Todd the kind of coach that when I’m in the game, he’s going to give me energy to keep going,” Alexis said. “I don’t want no coach that’s going to be like quiet. Todd is about the game only. I wanted a coach that’s going to dap me up when I’m running down the floor and make me better and I think he can do that for sure.”

Alexis’ presence brings much-needed depth for the Florida bigs, especially after center Micah Handlogten suffered the unfortunate right-leg fracture in the SEC tournament in March.

The transfer also believes he can be more than a rebounding machine for Florida, something the team harped on numerous last offseason.

“That made a major impact on my decision,” Alexis said. “I’m only 6-foot-9 so I feel like I might be able to be versatile and do everything like shoot the 3, pass the ball, score in the post and defend all positions. That was a big factor in my decision.”

The Gators and Alexis will continue to prep for the team’s next campaign, but until then, it will be all eyes on how Golden builds another team after falling in the round of 64.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire