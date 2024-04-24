Transfer additions Hickman, Lole give Sooners depth up front

Apr. 23—Oklahoma landed a pair of key additions up front in the transfer portal over the weekend.

The Sooners need veteran talent on the offensive line and that's what they're going to get in SMU transfer Branson Hickman. The 6-3, 294-pound inside offensive lineman was a three-year starter with the Mustangs.

Hickman confirmed his decision to transfer to Oklahoma on X the day after the Sooners' spring game.

On Monday, the Sooners received even more good news when Louisville transfer Jermayne Lole confirmed on X that he's transferring to Oklahoma.

Hickman was an All-AAC Second Team selection at center last season. The Sooners need depth at the center position after projected starter Troy Everett went down with an injury this spring.

Lole started his career at Arizona State where he played four seasons before transferring to Louisville. He suffered a season-ending injury after playing two games last season.

The spring transfer portal window opened on Sunday and will stay open until April 29. The Sooners have landed 14 players in the transfer portal since the end of last season.

Five of those players have been on the offensive line and two have been on the defensive line.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com