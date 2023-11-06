Advertisement

Transcript of our USC basketball season preview interview with Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

We spent 55 minutes talking with college basketball expert Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated about USC’s basketball season and the Pac-12 hoops season. Our conversation went in a lot of different directions, touching on several different topics.

We talked about the season opener against Kansas State, the December 2 game against Gonzaga, the main competition in the Pac-12 (Arizona and UCLA in particular), and the various components of this USC roster and how Andy Enfield will manage them.

We discussed the fact that Bronny James and Vince Iwuchukwu aren’t yet healthy, and that the roster will be different — and not as good — with those two players missing.

If you’re a USC hoops fan or just an interested observer, it doesn’t matter: This is a great primer on USC as the new season begins.

Our thanks to Kevin Sweeney for joining us.

Enjoy the transcribed segments of this interview, which appear in the various tweet-links below:

USC-GONZAGA CHATTER

PAC-12 SWAN SONG

KANSAS STATE PREVIEW

ISAIAH COLLIER'S WORTH

KOBE JOHNSON ANALYSIS

A MEASURED VIEW OF THIS SEASON'S SIGNIFICANCE

HEALTH

ROSTER ANALYSIS

KIJANI WRIGHT

BOOGIE ELLIS ON OFFENSE

DJ RODMAN

KOBE JOHNSON

DYNAMICS OF THE TEAM

ROLE PLAYER

BOOGIE GETTING BETTER

BENCH MINUTES

FRONTCOURT QUESTIONS

USC KOBE

COMPARING UCLA AND USC

UCLA WILL PLAY BIG LINEUPS, USC WILL PLAY THREE GUARDS

USC-ARIZONA COMPARISON

THE FULL SHOW (AUDIO)

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire