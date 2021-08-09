Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 2 August to Friday 6 August:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

99,029

1,476,934,755

2 August 2021

51

16,910.0000

862,410

3 August 2021

51

16,912.9412

862,560

4 August 2021

260

16,953.3462

4,407,870

5 August 2021

452

16,884.1593

7,631,640

6 August 2021

650

16,780.3231

10,907,210

Total 2-6 August Friday

1,464

24,671,690

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

1,551

16,852.2473

26,137,836

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

53,618

905,035,404

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

102,044

1,527,744,280

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

396,074

6,223,797,015

2 August 2021

256

17,577.4219

4,499,820

3 August 2021

256

17,516.5820

4,484,245

4 August 2021

1,306

17,575.5092

22,953,615

5 August 2021

2,271

17,426.2880

39,575,100

6 August 2021

3,265

17,332.3446

56,590,105

Total 2-6 August Friday

7,354

128,102,885

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

4,708

17,419.4840

82,010,931

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

214,493

3,756,792,784

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

408,136

6,433,910,830

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 79,728 A shares and 331,834 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.12% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 9 August 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachments


