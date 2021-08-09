Transaction in Own Shares
09 August 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 09 August 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of “B” shares purchased
Highest price paid (GBP)
Lowest price paid (GBP)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP)
Venue
09/08/2021
1,015,438
14.628
14.388
14.519
LSE
09/08/2021
86,850
14.622
14.396
14.519
Chi-X (CXE)
09/08/2021
57,712
14.618
14.404
14.518
BATS (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.
