Trans Women May Actually Face Several Disadvantages in Athletic Competition, Study Finds

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Transgender women athletes may have several physical disadvantages when competing with cisgender women, according to a new study funded in part by the International Olympic Committee.

Published earlier this month in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study conducted physical fitness tests on a cohort of 69 cis and trans volunteers recruited within the United Kingdom via social media. Each of the subjects participated in some type of athletics at least three times a week, although not at the national or international levels, and the trans participants were required to have completed at least one year of hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Although the study’s authors cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from the small sample size and other limitations, they reported several notable differences between groups, especially between trans and cis women. While trans women had notably larger lungs than cis women and scored higher on some metrics like grip strength, they also displayed less lower body strength, were unable to jump as high, and had a lower maximum rate of oxygen consumption than both cis women and cis men. The study also found higher overall levels of body fat in trans women, which the authors speculated may be due to the effects of HRT. Data also indicated that there was no difference in cis and trans women’s overall bone density, although researchers cautioned that those numbers could be affected by the small sample size and complex metabolic factors.

The authors concluded that while additional long-term studies are needed to fully understand how medical transition affects a person’s athletic abilities, the results should “caution against precautionary bans and sport eligibility exclusions,” referencing bans implemented in recent years by sporting leagues and governmental bodies alike. Other studies on trans athletes have also expressed the need for additional research, while finding little evidence to indicate trans women have a massive advantage over their cis peers, as right-wing pundits frequently claim.

The study’s main takeaway, according to lead researcher Dr. Yannis Pitsiladis, is that trans people’s bodies after medical transition are markedly different from those of cis people, and cannot be considered equivalent to others who were assigned the same sex at birth. Those comparisons are common among some cis researchers’ arguments against inclusion. For example, one Duke University analysis compared cis women’s records against those of teenage cis boys to conclude “[t]here is no other physical, cultural, or socioeconomic trait as important as testes for sports purposes.” That analysis claimed to “provide some of the facts necessary to evaluate” whether trans women should be allowed to compete with cis women — but as Pitsiladis argues, the effects of HRT render these comparisons moot.

“[R]esearch conducted comparing [cis] men to [cis] women is almost irrelevant in this debate and evidence from such comparisons should not be used to inform policy,” Pitsiladis told OutSports, “as is the case by many ‘armchair professors’ advocating the default ban position.”

Anti-trans activists and others opposed to trans inclusion in sports condemned the new study, however, even accusing its authors of falsifying data to push a pro-trans agenda. Sharron Davies — a former Olympic swimmer who has claimed that “[m]ediocre biological males will always beat even elite female athletes” and rejected scientific consensus that humans form concepts of gender at around two years old — told The Telegraph the study’s premise was “stupid.” Davies insinuated, without evidence, that trans women had intentionally sabotaged their own results in order to game the research in their favor. “That’s like giving someone the answers to an exam,” Davies claimed.

A Federal Judge Has Tossed Out a Lawsuit Defending a Trans Sports Ban in a New York County

Bruce Blakeman’s February executive order applied to more than 100 athletic facilities in Nassau County.

The manufactured controversy surrounding trans athletes has reached a fever pitch after years of debate, with President Joe Biden reportedly delaying a long-awaited rules change to Title IX discrimination law because it is “too much of a hot topic” to confront in an election year, according to multiple anonymous sources interviewed by the Washington Post. The sporting bodies World Athletics and World Aquatics both introduced new regulations heavily restricting trans participation last year, leading to at least one empty pool at the Swimming World Cup. Meanwhile, women’s sports legends including Dawn Staley and Diana Nyad have issued statements supporting trans girls and women’s participation in gendered sports leagues. But although Pitsiladis believes that science supports that position, he told OutSports that he still expects the bans to continue.

“[I]t’s unlikely that those large federations will change their position, as they are now too invested and they don’t really look at the science or evidence,” Pitsiladis opined. “Their wish is mainly to appease their membership and the decisions being taken are mainly justified by politics and dictates, rather than science.”

Get the best of what’s queer. Sign up for Them’s weekly newsletter here.

Originally Appeared on them.

More Stories from Them on Anti-Trans Sports Policies