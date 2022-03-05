Trans swimmer Lia Thomas has faced pushback from her Penn teammates since joining the women's team

Lia Thomas competed for the men's swimming team at the University of Pennsylvania for three years before joining the women's team. Getty/Hunter Martin

Lia Thomas has found incredible success on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team.

But some of her teammates aren't supportive of her competing on the team.

An SI feature on Thomas estimates that about "half the team opposes her competing against other women."

Lia Thomas has unquestionably found success in the pool while competing for the University of Pennsylvania's women's swimming team.

But even despite Thomas' record-breaking championship season, some of her teammates are not in favor of her competing by their side because she's transgender.

In a feature on Thomas published in Sports Illustrated, sources close to Penn's team estimate that out of 37 total members of the squad, only six to eight were "adamant supporters" of the senior star who competed on the men's team for her first three years of college. About half of the team, author Robert Sanchez writes, "opposes her competing against other women," while the remaining members "have steered clear of the debate."

Thomas swims under water. Sports Illustrated

Shortly after a group of teammates issued a public message of support on Thomas' "value as a person, teammate, and friend," a second segment of Penn's women's team wrote an anonymous letter to the Ivy League requesting that their teammate be excluded from their upcoming conference championship meet.

"If she were to be eligible to compete, she could now break Penn, Ivy, and NCAA women's swimming records; feats she could never have done as a male athlete," the letter read, per Sports Illustrated.

The Ivy League reiterated that Thomas would be able to participate. She went on to win the Ivy League championships in the 100-, 200-, and 500-meter freestyle races and helped Penn to its first-ever victory in the women's 400-meter relay.

Thomas celebrates a win. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

As detailed in the Sports Illustrated piece, Thomas' teammates are far from the only ones pushing back against her inclusion in competitive women's sporting events. From casual swimming fans to the biggest names in the sport, plenty of people have expressed their concerns about transgender athletes compromising the integrity of women's sports.

And some of those pushing back on Thomas' participation believe that she deserves to be treated with the "respect and dignity" any other woman is afforded. But as one anonymous, self-described progressive parent of a Penn swimmer stated: "It's not transphobic to say I disagree with where she's swimming."

Thomas doesn't buy that logic. To her, there are two clear-cut options, as Sanchez explained in his Sports Illustrated piece; "Either you back her fully as a woman or you don't."

Thomas competed for Penn's men's team before transitioning and joining the women's team. Sports Illustrated

"The very simple answer is that I'm not a man," Thomas said. "I'm a woman, so I belong on the women's team."

"Trans people deserve that same respect every other athlete gets," she added.

The 22-year-old is set to compete alongside two Quakers teammates at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in Georgia March 16-19. Thomas will race in the 100-, 200-, and 500-meter free — all three events in which she won the Ivy League championship — with a chance to break longstanding records and make history.

