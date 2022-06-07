Emily Bridges - Trans cyclist Emily Bridges 'received threats of violence' after Boris Johnson intervention

Emily Bridges, the cyclist at the centre of British sport’s toxic transgender row, has proclaimed she suffered threats of “physical violence” after Boris Johnson declared “biological males” should not be competing in women’s sport.

In a lengthy interview about the outcry over her plan to switch from racing in men’s events, Bridges said she had been inundated with abuse – and worse – following the Prime Minister’s intervention two months ago.

“It’s really strange to see probably the most famous man in Britain talking about you and having an opinion on something that he doesn’t know anything about,” Bridges told ITV News.

“The response after that was as expected; I had threats of physical violence made against me by complete strangers online.

“People are entitled to hold an opinion about it, but there’s a way to go about voicing that opinion – and threatening to kneecap me is not that way.

“I’m scared a lot of the time about being who I am in public. Is someone going to recognise me? They were real concerns and it was a real fear that I had after the comments were made, and it was scary. I was scared.”

Bridges’ interview also revealed that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), her sport’s world governing body, had told her it required more information before deciding whether to allow her to switch to women’s events, something that could delay a verdict in her case for another two months.

It was when Bridges was blocked from competing against Dame Laura Kenny at the National Omnium Championships back in March that it first emerged that an expert panel would be required to assess her application.

That denied her the opportunity to represent Wales at this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

Bridges said: “It just felt like, because it was so last minute, it was just really messed up and there were just so many oversights. It feels like, why wasn’t it checked earlier?

“It was incredibly difficult because I knew that my main goal for the season, the Commonwealth Games, was then out of the question because I couldn’t race this event, and it was unlikely I was going to be able to race any international events during the Welsh Cycling’s set timeframe for the selection. So the Commonwealth Games were gone. I feel a real pride about being Welsh and I wanted to represent my country at the highest level.

“So obviously it came very last minute, but I’d say that there’s potentially a lot of public pressure to stop me racing.”

Amid a threat of a boycott by British cyclists if Bridges was allowed to compete domestically, British Cycling also suspended its own transgender policy.

Bridges, who has been taking part in a study to determine the impact of transitioning on athletic performance, said she had not heard anything from the national governing body since that decision.

Bridges: Saying I would deliberately underperform is offensive

She also branded “offensive” the notion she could deliberately underperform in that study in order to be allowed to race in men’s events.

Responding to Bridges’ comments, a British Cycling spokesperson said: “We are determined to ensure that cycling is a welcoming and inclusive place for all, and we are working hard to find a better answer to the challenge of balancing inclusion and fairness in competition which is shared by many other sports. In doing this we have called on a coalition of organisations and voices, both within and outside of sport, to come together so that we can provide all athletes with the clarity and certainty they deserve.

“We believe that it is important that there is consistency between our Transgender and Non-binary Participation Policy and the policies and guidance held by other governing bodies and key stakeholders. For this reason, we are currently undertaking a full and thorough review of our policy and will share further details on the framework for this in the coming weeks.

“We sincerely apologise for the uncertainty caused by the suspension of our policy, particularly for the transgender and non-binary communities and women in our sport, and we will be actively engaging with these communities as part of our policy review.”