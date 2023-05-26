Trans athletes to be banned from elite women’s races by British Cycling - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Transgender women will be permanently banned from racing against females in British competitive events – although some grass-roots riders warn the rules do not go far enough.



British Cycling is adopting a similar policy to British Triathlon, which last year became the first British sport to confirm firmer protections for women’s sport. The announcement all-but eliminates the likelihood of Emily Bridges competing at Paris 2024 as she will race in an open category in the UK. Pressure will now intensify on the International Cycling Union (UCI) to follow suit with global rules, with the conclusion of its own review expected in August.



“Fairness is absolutely a driving factor,” said British Cycling’s chief executive Jon Dutton of the new pending policy for events deemed competitive by the governing body.



However, following a nine month rule, there will be no protections at non-competitive levels where “inclusivity is absolutely the driving factor”, Dutton added.



Effectively, any club event that is not deemed a registered race by British Cycling will allow trans women to cycle alongside females. Included in this category are the community-based British Cycling-sponsored Breeze women-only bike rides.

Dismay at grass-roots cycling not being covered by ruling

These rides were specifically set up as a sanctuary for women and Tessa McInnes, a lawyer and Breeze cyclist based in the West Midlands, expressed dismay that her event was not included.



“A lot of women are looking for Breeze rides because they have confidence issues and there can be a very macho culture in cycling,” she explains. “And then they turn up and find that there’s a biological male on the ride. The idea was ‘if you dare say anything, you are transphobic’.”



Corinne Kielty, Breeze cyclist, based in West Yorkshire, added: “Allowing trans women in just negates the whole principle of having a ‘women-only’ rule. It’s an outrage, frankly.”



Maria Blower, who represented Great Britain when women’s cyclists were first permitted in the Olympic Games in 1984, said some volunteers for the event were now resigning over the policy. “I don’t want to rain on British Cycling’s parade today as this is a huge brave step in the face of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and UCI but we still want to regain the grass roots. Overall, I’m delighted that British Cycling is the first cycling federation to take action and hope the UCI and IOC will see the unfairness and follow. I’m very grateful.”



Sharron Davies, Britain’s 1980 Olympic swimming silver medallist and a leading voice for protecting female categories in all sports, also pointed out potential flaws at grass-roots level, saying local women athletes are “just as worthy as elite athletes to fair sport”.



However, she also praised the decision at elite levels. “Everyone is included in an open category everyone – no one was ever banned from sport,” she said. “I’m very pleased the new chief executive has listened at last to the science and their members. Both were lacking for far too long. Sport absolutely must be for all but it must be safe, fair then inclusive, with regard to categories.”

British Cycling reaches out to athletes affected by new ruling

Efforts were made over night by British Cycling to contact Bridges and an estimated 10 transgender or non-binary UK athletes who could be affected by the rules.



“We appreciate this has been an incredibly difficult period,” Dutton told a press conference. “It’s caused anxiety, uncertainty and distress for many riders so we have a duty of care to support those people. But in making a decision, we want to give clarity and direction but also ensure that anyone that wants to take part in cycling has the ability to do so.”



As it stands, the rules internationally continue to allow trans women to compete if they have had reduced testosterone levels of 2.5 nanomoles per litre for the previous two years.



However, last summer, British Cycling stopped transgender women competing at elite female events while it conducted a review if it existing testosterone-based policy.

“It’s an incredibly emotive and at times divisive subject area,” said Dutton as he announced plans for a permanent ban. “We have taken many months to look at probably three areas – first of all, consultation with athletes affected and the wider cycling community; secondly, the medical research that is available at this point in time; and thirdly, a legal viewpoint in terms of the association with the Equalities Act. We’ve made a decision on the balance of all three to give clarity, to give direction and that clear way forward for any athletes.



“The two key drivers for the two policies – on the competitive policy, fairness is absolutely a driving factor. On the noncompetitive policy inclusivity is absolutely the driving factor.”



British Cycling expects to have implemented both policies – for competitive and non-competitive – by the end of 2023. At elite levels, the implementation of an ‘open’ category alongside a ‘female’ category means the current men’s category will be consolidated into the ‘open’ category.



“Transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be eligible to compete in the ‘open’ category,” the new policy states.



“The ‘female’ category will remain in place for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy.”

Policies in cycling, swimming and rowing in recent years have concerned campaigners most. Austin Killips’s first prize for women at the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico prompted immediate calls for a rethink on international rules drafted just last year.

Since the UCI’s previous trans policy based on testosterone levels was announced last year, swimming and athletics have effectively banned athletes who have gone through male puberty in women’s elite competition.

Last year, the Government told the heads of UK sporting bodies that “elite and competitive women’s sport must be reserved for people born of the female sex”.

Bridges – who set a national junior men’s record over 25 miles in 2018 – was blocked from participating in the women’s British National Omnium Championship last year after the UCI ruled she was ineligible.

She had been due to compete against Laura Kenny, but the UCI ruled the 21-year-old, who began hormone therapy last year to reduce her testosterone levels, was currently not compliant.

British Cycling confident ruling fairness of sport is safeguarded

British Cycling’s nine-month policy review was led by an internal working group, made up of British Cycling, Scottish Cycling and Welsh Cycling.

“During these nine months, the working group undertook a targeted consultation consisting of 14 focus groups and a number of one-to-one interviews (including dedicated sessions for female Race Licence holders and trans and non-binary members),” a statement said.

“We also conducted a full medical science review, followed by an assessment of the practical changes and support needed to ensure the policy’s successful implementation. The review process was independently audited to confirm the strength of its governance and supported by external legal advice.”

Dutton added: “I am confident that we have developed policies that both safeguard the fairness of cyclesport competition, whilst ensuring all riders have opportunities to participate.”

