Trans Am brings muscle cars to Elkhart Lake to race at Road America this weekend

The venerable Trans Am Series is back as a headliner for the second straight year at Road America this weekend after being relegated to support status for decades.

Trans Am features purpose-built machines with muscle car roots racing separately in the main division and then a more restrictive category, TA2. The hottest driver in the series is Paul Menard, the former NASCAR driver and Brickyard 400 winner from Eau Claire.

Although the weekend isn’t one of the season’s biggest for the track, the Trans Am Speed Tour provides a variety of cars and levels of competition that show off the circuit.

If you want to go to the event – or watch it on TV – here are some important tips for newcomers and updates for veterans:

More: New viewing areas, a new weekend, and what about NASCAR? Q&A with Road America's president

More: Key Wisconsin auto racing events for the 2024 season

Where is Road America?

Road America is Wisconsin’s largest racetrack, an internationally known 4-mile road course on 640 acres in rural Sheboygan County. The main entrance is off Hwy. 67, less than 5 miles north of downtown Plymouth and 3 miles southeast of Elkhart Lake.

What is the Trans Am Speed Tour?

In addition to two series of Trans Am sports cars, Speed Tour events encompass a variety of open-wheel series, including F1600, F2000 and F1000 Championship Series and the Atlantic Championship Series, and the Porsches and Ferraris of the International GT series.

How much do tickets cost for Trans Am weekend at Road America?

Admission is $35 Friday, $45 Saturday and Sunday, or $80 for the weekend. Paddock admission is included.

Anyone 16 and under gets in free with a paid adult admission.

Tickets are available at the gate.

Can fans bring their own food and drinks to Road America?

Carry-ins are permitted.

Concession stands offer a wide variety of choices, as well.

Justin Marks won the Trans Am race last year at Road America but but is not on the entry list this year.

Where’s the best place to watch Trans Am at Road America?

The beauty of Road America is the ability for spectators to move around the grounds and watch from various places within what management affectionally calls “America’s National Park of Speed.”

Popular spectator areas include Turn 5, a 90-degree left at the bottom of a long hill, and Canada Corner (Turn 12). Over the past couple of years, the track has opened up access at the Carousel (Turn 9-10), a long right-hand sweeper, and the Kink, the high-speed right that follows it.

What is the weekend schedule for the Trans Am Speed Tour at Road America?

Activity begins at 8 a.m. each day.

Friday has mostly practice sessions with some qualifying.

Saturday action is highlighted by the TA2 race at 12:05 p.m. with other practice, qualifying and races before and after.

The 100-mile Trans Am Series main event is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday, with three races before and two after.

What’s the difference between TA and TA2?

Cars in both categories are tube frame chassis with bodies that replicate production models.

Naturally aspirated, carbureted V8 engines in Trans Am produce 850 horsepower or more. Sequential shifters are permitted. TA2 cars weigh 50 pounds more, engines are restricted to 530 horsepower and tight rules keep costs down and competition tight.

The Tran Am race has 16 cars on the entry list for Sunday, with seven in the primary class among the four competing. Saturday’s TA2 race has 31 cars on the entry list.

Are the Trans Am races from Road America on television or streaming?

The TA2 and Trans Am races are both scheduled for live coverage on MAVTV, and highlight shows are scheduled for July 4 with TA2 at 7 p.m. and Trans Am at 8 p.m.

Paul Menard, who raced in Trans Am at Road America in 2022, returns as the championship leader.

Who are Trans Am drivers to watch at Road America?

Paul Menard, the Eau Claire native who competed in NASCAR from 2003-21, has won three straight races and four of the six held so far this season. The 43-year-old has raced in Trans Am sporadically since stepping out of the NASCAR cockpit.

Veteran Chris Dyson is chasing Menard in the points race and frequently on the track. The three-time and defending series champion has four finishes of second plus one victory.

Kaylee Bryson, who became the first woman to win a USAC national series race, also has been racing in the SGT class of Trans Am, which meant skipping the Silver Crown round last weekend at Madison International Speedway. She has one class victory.

Josh Carlson is the grandson of longtime Midwest short track standout Joe Shear and races a car with his familiar number, 36.

Short-track stock car fans will recognize some TA2 competitors, as well. Gio Ruggiero was at the Milwaukee Mile two weeks ago with the ASA STARS National Tour and is scheduled to compete in the Slinger Nationals next month.

TA2 drivers who also race in NASCAR who are on the entry list include: Austin Green, son of NASCAR driver-turned-official David Green; prospect Connor Mosack; and Matt Tifft, whose career was interrupted by health problems.

Rafa Matos, a former IndyCar racer and the 2008 Indy Lights champion, has won three of the seven TA2 races and holds a commanding lead in the standings. Matos is in his seventh season of TA2 with two championships to his credit.

What other race weekends will Road America have in the 2024 season?

Some of the bigger remaining weekends on the schedule include the WeatherTech International Challenge vintage races (July 11-14), IMSA sports cars (Aug. 1-4) and the SCCA National Championship Runoffs (Oct. 4-6).

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Road America Trans Am preview, fan tips, tickets, TV, drivers to know