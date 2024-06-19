Tranmere sign Wimbledon striker Davison

Tranmere Rovers have signed striker Josh Davison from League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 73 league appearances for the Dons after joining from Charlton in July 2022.

Davison played under Rovers boss Nigel Adkins when the latter was in charge of the Addicks.

"I've played some of my best football under the gaffer and he always made me feel confident when I was playing, so I'm looking forward to that again," he told the club website.