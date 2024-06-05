Tranmere sign Bristol Rovers midfielder Finley

Finley began his career with Southport [Getty Images]

Tranmere Rovers have confirmed the signing of midfielder Sam Finley from Bristol Rovers on a two-year deal.

Finley, 31, joins on a free transfer with his contract at the Memorial Stadium expiring this month.

He spent three years at Rovers after spells with Fleetwood and Accrington, helping the club reach League One in 2022.

“I’m delighted. I came and met the gaffer last week, and we had a good chat as he showed me round the training ground,” Finley said.

“The size of the club, the stadium and the fanbase, and being closer to home as well, with my family. It’s massively important for me.”

Finley becomes Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins’ first signing of the summer.