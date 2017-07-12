Tranmere 0 Liverpool 4: Jurgen Klopp's side kick-off pre-season with winning start

Ben Woodburn scored from the penalty spot as Liverpool got their pre-season off to a winning start - 2017 Liverpool FC

Liverpool welcomed the sight of a fit Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge as Jurgen Klopp’s side began their pre-season with victory over Tranmere Rovers.

The England duo were notable starters during the 4-0 win at Prenton Park, captain Henderson determined to put a frustrating two years behind him.

Henderson missed the chase for the Champions League places at the climax of last season with a foot injury – the second consecutive year his campaign was interrupted. Klopp will also hope Sturridge’s injury issues are behind him, the anticipated summer bids for the striker not yet materialising and popular opinion on The Kop hoping the striker continues to contribute at Anfield – fitness permitting. Sturridge’s cameo in the latter stages of last season helped secure a top four finish.

Another England striker, Dominic Solanke, was given a debut in the second half as Liverpool ran out comfortable winners courtesy of goals from James Milner, Marko Grujic, Pedro Chirivella and Ben Woodburn.

Internationals Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana were not available, as they have only just returned to training, while Liverpool earlier confirmed Sadio Mane is not yet fully recovered from the knee injury sustained at the end of last season. He will also miss the trip to Hong Kong where Liverpool play in the Asia Cup next week.

Those hoping for their first sighting of £36 million signing Mohamed Salah were also disappointed as he does not yet have a work permit. Salah could feature against Wigan on Friday.

As with last season, Klopp organised a game early into the training schedule – his players only reconvened last week – and the lack of sharpness was apparent initially.

But after dominating possession against the National League side, Liverpool took the lead on 38 minutes through Milner’s penalty.

Tranmere keeper Scott Davies, who had earlier made some smart saves, dragged down England Under 20 winger Sheyi Ojo.

Milner missed his last spot kick against Southampton, but he will retain penalty this season duties and made no mistake on this occasion.

The lead was doubled before the interval when Grujic found the bottom corner from 25 yards. Grujic made an impression last pre-season, too, only to have his debut campaign in English football wrecked by injury.

