Tranmere 0 Liverpool 4: Jurgen Klopp's side kick-off pre-season with winning start

Liverpool welcomed the sight of a fit Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge as Jurgen Klopp’s side began their pre-season with victory over Tranmere Rovers.
The England duo were notable starters during the 4-0 win at Prenton Park, captain Henderson determined to put a frustrating two years behind him.
Henderson missed the chase for the Champions League places at the climax of last season with a foot injury – the second consecutive year his campaign was interrupted. Klopp will also hope Sturridge’s injury issues are behind him, the anticipated summer bids for the striker not yet materialising and popular opinion on The Kop hoping the striker continues to contribute at Anfield – fitness permitting. Sturridge’s cameo in the latter stages of last season helped secure a top four finish.
Another England striker, Dominic Solanke, was given a debut in the second half as Liverpool ran out comfortable winners courtesy of goals from James Milner, Marko Grujic, Pedro Chirivella and Ben Woodburn.
Internationals Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana were not available, as they have only just returned to training, while Liverpool earlier confirmed Sadio Mane is not yet fully recovered from the knee injury sustained at the end of last season. He will also miss the trip to Hong Kong where Liverpool play in the Asia Cup next week.
Those hoping for their first sighting of £36 million signing Mohamed Salah were also disappointed as he does not yet have a work permit. Salah could feature against Wigan on Friday.
As with last season, Klopp organised a game early into the training schedule – his players only reconvened last week – and the lack of sharpness was apparent initially.
But after dominating possession against the National League side, Liverpool took the lead on 38 minutes through Milner’s penalty.
Tranmere keeper Scott Davies, who had earlier made some smart saves, dragged down England Under 20 winger Sheyi Ojo.
Milner missed his last spot kick against Southampton, but he will retain penalty this season duties and made no mistake on this occasion.
The lead was doubled before the interval when Grujic found the bottom corner from 25 yards. Grujic made an impression last pre-season, too, only to have his debut campaign in English football wrecked by injury.
With Liverpool still desperately trying to add a midfielder to their ranks before the start of the season – or to be more specific Red Bull Leipzig’s Naby Keita - Grujic needs to grasp any opportunity to earn Klopp’s attention. This was a timely reminder of why Liverpool paid £5.9 million for the Serb’s services in 2016.
Klopp made ten changes at the start of the second half enabling Solanke to make his first appearance since moving from Chelsea for a fee yet to be determined by a tribunal.
The striker, fresh from helping England to Under 20 World Cup glory in June, was immediately involved. He forced Davies to save and the rebound fell to Pedro Chirivella who tapped in for Liverpool’s third.
Woodburn scored the 4th with another penalty after the Welsh teenager was shoved by Adam Buxton on 79 minutes.
Also absent at Prenton Park was Mamadou Sakho, who is still recovering from a knee injury sustained playing for Crystal Palace at the end of last season.
The French defender, who had a well-publicised fall-out with Klopp a year ago, is not expecting to be included in Liverpool’s tour party next week.
Teams:
Liverpool (1st-half XI): Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Henderson, Grujic, Wijnaldum, Ojo, Firmino, Sturridge
LFC (2nd half XI): Karius (sub Gramara 66), Clyne, Gomez, Klavan, Flanagan, Stewart, Chirivella, Woodburn, Markovic, Kent, Solanke
