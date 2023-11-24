Tramon Mark injury update: Arkansas guard stretchered off in second half vs. North Carolina

Arkansas basketball guard Tramon Mark had to be stretchered off the court due to a back injury after a hard fall in the second half of the Razorbacks' 87-72 loss against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Mark took a tough spill in the paint after driving hard to the rim, landing on his back and remaining on the floor with no movement in his lower body for nearly five minutes. After the game, coach Eric Musselman confirmed that Mark had suffered a back injury after the fall.

"It's his back," Musselman said. "Not his neck or head."

Eric Musselman with some clarification on Tramon Mark’s scary injury:



"It's his back. Not his neck or head."



Prayers up to Tramon🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3AeEWO2Z44 — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) November 24, 2023

REQUIRED READING: North Carolina routs Arkansas basketball in Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game

The 6-6 junior kept his team afloat throughout the ball game against the Tar Heels, finishing with 34 points on just 17 shots, connecting on 4 of 6 six 3-point attempts. Arkansas' second-highest scorer in the game was guard Layden Blocker, who finished with 11 points.

Mark has appeared in all seven of Arkansas' games this season, averaging a career-high 15.8 points coming into the game against North Carolina. The one-two punch of Mark and guard Khalif Battle led Arkansas to winning four of its first five games of the season, but have dropped the last two matchups to Memphis and North Carolina.

Tramon Mark injury update

After a scary fall late in the second half against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Mark suffered a back injury, confirmed by Musselman after the game.

North Carolina beats Arkansas 87-72 in the consolation game down in the Bahamas.



But what matters is the health of Tramon Mark - who had 34 points before being taken off the court on a stretcher following a hard fall. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 24, 2023

Musselman did not get into the specifics of the injury, but simply said that Mark had sustained a back injury rather, than to his arm to his head or neck.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tramon Mark injury update: Arkansas guard stretchered off vs. UNC