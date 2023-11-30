Tramon Mark injury update: Arkansas basketball guard making progress, but no timetable for return

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman provided a positive update on Tramon Mark Wednesday night after the Razorbacks' 80-75 win over No. 7 Duke, but there is still no timetable for Mark's return.

"The back is feeling better. Now we have some hip and groin stuff just from the aftershock of what the body absorbed," Musselman said.

"But when he’s available, I have no idea because we’re not going to play him if that groin — that’s an injury that can linger. There’s no way we’re putting him out there until he’s got full clearance."

Nov 24, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Tramon Mark (12) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mark went down with a hard fall in the final minutes of Arkansas' loss to North Carolina Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game. Mark had to be stretchered off the court due to a back injury.

Later that night, Arkansas basketball released a statement that the junior had been released from the local hospital after an MRI showed no significant damage to his back. He was able travel with the team back to Fayetteville on Saturday morning, and Musselman said he was in a wheel chair during that day.

The 6-foot-6 Houston transfer kept his team afloat throughout the game against the Tar Heels, finishing with 34 points on just 17 shots, connecting on 4 of 6 six 3-point attempts. Arkansas lost 87-72.

Since then, Mark has been eager to help his teammates and still make his presence known for the Razorbacks.

"We took off for two days, which we never do, Saturday and Sunday, and we show up Monday and he’s in full uniform," Musselman said. "I mean, there was no chance he was going to be able to do anything but gingerly walk around, but he put his uniform on. I’ve never seen it, ever. He did it again today, he did it yesterday. That helped our chemistry."

